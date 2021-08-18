PGIMER Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Public Relation Officer Posts @pgimer.edu.in, Check Details

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the Interview Schedule for the Public Relation Officer Posts on its official website-pgimer.edu.in. Download PDF.

PGIMER Interview Schedule 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the Interview Schedule for the Public Relation Officer Group- A Posts. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Public Relation Officer posts can check the PGIMER Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website of PGIMER -pgimer.edu.in.

According to the short notification released, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has decided to conduct the interview for Public Relation Officer Group A Posts on 01 October 2021. Candidates should note that as per the selection process, the interview will be done only for 15 marks. The minimum qualifying marks (written & interview separately) for the PRO post will be 40%.

Candidates who have qualified in the written exam for interview round should note that the final selection for PRO post will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by them in the written examination and the interview subject to fulfilling the condition of minimum qualifying marks of 40% as mentioned in the notification.

It is noted that Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) had conducted the written examination on 02.03.2020. Candidates qualified in the written exam will have to appear for the interview round. Candidates qualified in the written exam can check the details PGIMER Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



How to Download: PGIMER Interview Schedule 2021