PGIMER JE Admit Card 2023 (OUT): Download at pgimer.edu.in

PGIMER JE Admit Card 2023: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh released the admit card of the exam conducted for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) at pgimer.edu.in. Candidates can download PGIMER Admit Card using their login ID and password on the website of the commission i.e.pgimer.edu.in. PGIMER JE Admit Card Link is also given below for the candidates.

PGIMER JE Admit Card Download Link Click Here

The candidates can check their exam date on their PGIMER Call Letter 2023. The mode of exam will be online. They can check the scheme of the exam below:

Number of Multiple Choice Questions - 100

Marks - 100

Time - 100 minutes

Negative Marking - 0.25 marks

The minimum qualifying/eligibility criteria for CBT will be 40% marks for the General/EWS category and 35% for the OBC category respectively. The Computer Based Test (CBT) in the English language only comprising of multiple choice questions (objective type) shall be held on all India basis.

How to Download PGIMER JE Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download their PGIMER JE Admit Card from the website of the PGIMER by following steps given in this article below:

Step 1: Go to the website of the PGIMER - pgimer.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘ADMIT CARD for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) vide Advt. No. PGI/RC/021/2021/1226 dated 03.04.2021’

Step 3: Go to ‘Click here for admit card’

Step 4: Furnish your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ in the space provided

Step 5: Download PGIMER Junior Engineer Admit Card