PGIMER Recruitment 2020, Apply for Scientist C, SRF & Technical Assistant Posts

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has invited applications for the post of  Scientist C (Med), Senior Research Fellow (SRF) and Technical Assistant. Check Details Here

May 9, 2020 10:02 IST
PGIMER Recruitment 2020
PGIMER Recruitment 2020:  Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has invited applications for the post of  Scientist C (Med), Senior Research Fellow (SRF) and Technical Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 19 May 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of the online application process for PGIMER Recruitment: 19 May 2020

PGIMER Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Scientist C (Med) - 1 Post
  •  Senior Research Fellow (SRF) - 1 Post
  • Technical Assistant - 1 Post

PGIMER Scientist C (Med), SRF  and Technical Assistant Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Scientist C (Med) - MD (Pediatrics) with three years experience as senior resident with work in the field of evidence based medicine.
  • Senior Research Fellow (SRF) - M.Sc in life sciences with one years of research experience in evidence based Medicine /systematic review
  • Technical Assistant - Master in Library Science with Two years of research experience in evidence based Medicine / systematic review.

Age Limit:

  • Scientist 'C' (Med.) - 18 - 35 years
  • Senior Research Fellow (SRF) - 35 years (5 years relaxation for reserved category)
  • Technical Assistant - 30 years

Salary:

  • Scientist 'C' (Med.) - Rs. 71700 per month
  •  Senior Research Fellow (SRF) -Rs.  40600 per month
  • Technical Assistant - Rs. 31000 per month

Download PGIMER Recruitment Official Notification PDF Here

PGIMER Official Website

Selection Process for PGIMER Recruitment 2020

Shortlisted candidates shall be called for interview

How to apply for PGIMER Scientist C (Med), SRF  and Technical Assistant Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can send their bio data via email to ebm2012apc@gmail.com  on or before 19 May 2020.

 

 

