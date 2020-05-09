PGIMER Recruitment 2020, Apply for Scientist C, SRF & Technical Assistant Posts

PGIMER Recruitment 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has invited applications for the post of Scientist C (Med), Senior Research Fellow (SRF) and Technical Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 19 May 2020.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of the online application process for PGIMER Recruitment: 19 May 2020
PGIMER Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Scientist C (Med) - 1 Post
- Senior Research Fellow (SRF) - 1 Post
- Technical Assistant - 1 Post
PGIMER Scientist C (Med), SRF and Technical Assistant Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Scientist C (Med) - MD (Pediatrics) with three years experience as senior resident with work in the field of evidence based medicine.
- Senior Research Fellow (SRF) - M.Sc in life sciences with one years of research experience in evidence based Medicine /systematic review
- Technical Assistant - Master in Library Science with Two years of research experience in evidence based Medicine / systematic review.
Age Limit:
- Scientist 'C' (Med.) - 18 - 35 years
- Senior Research Fellow (SRF) - 35 years (5 years relaxation for reserved category)
- Technical Assistant - 30 years
Salary:
- Scientist 'C' (Med.) - Rs. 71700 per month
- Senior Research Fellow (SRF) -Rs. 40600 per month
- Technical Assistant - Rs. 31000 per month
Download PGIMER Recruitment Official Notification PDF Here
Selection Process for PGIMER Recruitment 2020
Shortlisted candidates shall be called for interview
How to apply for PGIMER Scientist C (Med), SRF and Technical Assistant Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested candidates can send their bio data via email to ebm2012apc@gmail.com on or before 19 May 2020.