PGIMER Recruitment 2020, Apply for Scientist C, SRF & Technical Assistant Posts

PGIMER Recruitment 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has invited applications for the post of Scientist C (Med), Senior Research Fellow (SRF) and Technical Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 19 May 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of the online application process for PGIMER Recruitment: 19 May 2020

PGIMER Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Scientist C (Med) - 1 Post

Senior Research Fellow (SRF) - 1 Post

Technical Assistant - 1 Post

PGIMER Scientist C (Med), SRF and Technical Assistant Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Scientist C (Med) - MD (Pediatrics) with three years experience as senior resident with work in the field of evidence based medicine.

Senior Research Fellow (SRF) - M.Sc in life sciences with one years of research experience in evidence based Medicine /systematic review

Technical Assistant - Master in Library Science with Two years of research experience in evidence based Medicine / systematic review.

Age Limit:

Scientist 'C' (Med.) - 18 - 35 years

Senior Research Fellow (SRF) - 35 years (5 years relaxation for reserved category)

Technical Assistant - 30 years

Salary:

Scientist 'C' (Med.) - Rs. 71700 per month

Senior Research Fellow (SRF) -Rs. 40600 per month

Technical Assistant - Rs. 31000 per month

Download PGIMER Recruitment Official Notification PDF Here

PGIMER Official Website

Selection Process for PGIMER Recruitment 2020

Shortlisted candidates shall be called for interview

How to apply for PGIMER Scientist C (Med), SRF and Technical Assistant Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can send their bio data via email to ebm2012apc@gmail.com on or before 19 May 2020.