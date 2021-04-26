PGIMER Result 2021 Out for Project Research Fellow Post @pgimer.edu.in, Check Interview Schedule

PGIMER Research Fellow Result 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has announced the list of shortlisted candidates for the post of Senior Project Research Fellow Post on its official website. PGIMER has also released the interview schedule for the qualified candidates for Senior Project Research Fellow Post.

Candidates applied for the Senior Project Research Fellow Post can check their result available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for Senior Project Research Fellow Post on its official website.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research will conduct the Interview for the Senior Project Research Fellow Post on 30 April 2021. Candidates qualified for the interview round should note that they will have to appear as per the schedule for interview and document verification round.

Candidates will have to bring their original documents/testimonials/certificates at the venue mentioned in the notification. Candidates should note that interview will be conducted in both offline and online modes. Candidates can check the list of shortlisted list and interview date details available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



