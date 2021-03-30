CBSE Board Exam 2021: What's New In The Updated Version Of PM Narendra Modi’s Book 'Exam Warriors’?

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the updated version of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book 'Exam Warriors’ has been released ahead of CBSE board exams 2021. The book was launched on 29 March 2021. The latest version of Exam Warriors contains some new tips for time management & preparation along with a separate for parents educating them regarding career options after board exams. So this book is useful for students, teachers and parents as well. Here are tweets from PM Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account.

The new edition of #ExamWarriors has been enriched with valuable inputs from students, parents and teachers. Substantive new parts have been added that would especially interest the parents and teachers. Let us all help our youngsters as they appear for their examinations! pic.twitter.com/2FmDtNpgGH

As the exam season begins, I am delighted to share that the updated edition of #ExamWarriors is now available. The book has new Mantras and a range of interesting activities. The book reaffirms the need to remain stress free before an exam. https://t.co/4DLeHLVWi6

The first edition of the book Exam Warriors was released in 2018. The book is available in 15 languages including Urdu. The Braille version of Exam Warriors was released on World Braille Day 2020. The book is easily available on E-commerce websites (Amazon, Flipkart) and retail stores across the country. This book cost less than 100 rupees and is one of the most popular non fiction books. Students preparing for board exams can check this book.

