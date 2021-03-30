Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here to join us Live

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the updated version of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book 'Exam Warriors’ has been released ahead of CBSE board exams 2021. Read on for more updates.

Created On: Mar 30, 2021 12:36 IST
CBSE Board Exam 2021: What's New In The Updated Version Of PM Narendra Modi’s Book 'Exam Warriors’?

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the updated version of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book 'Exam Warriors’ has been released ahead of CBSE board exams 2021. The book was launched on 29 March 2021. The latest version of Exam Warriors contains some new tips for time management & preparation along with a separate for parents educating them regarding career options after board exams. So this book is useful for students, teachers and parents as well. Here are tweets from PM Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account.

