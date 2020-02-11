PMC Recruitment 2020: 187 Vacancies for Office Assistant, Sanitation Volunteer and Other Posts, Apply by 18 Feb

PMC Recruitment 2020: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has released a notification for recruitment of Office Assistant, Sanitation Volunteer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts on or before 18 February 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 11 February 2020

Last date for submission of online application for PMC Recruitment 2020: 18 February 2020

PMC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. of Posts - 187 Vacancies

Counsellor – 19 Posts

Group Organisation – 90 Posts

Office Assistant – 20 Posts

Business Group Chief Guide – 1 Post

Resource Person – 4 Posts

Center Coordinator – 10 Posts

Service Center Chief Coordinator – 6 Posts

Service Center Coordinator - 14 Posts

Computer Resource Person– 2 Posts

Sanitation Volunteer – 21 Posts

PMC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: