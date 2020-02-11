PMC Recruitment 2020: 187 Vacancies for Office Assistant, Sanitation Volunteer and Other Posts, Apply by 18 Feb

PMC Recruitment 2020: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has released a notification for recruitment of Office Assistant, Sanitation Volunteer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts on or before 18 February 2020.
Important Dates:
- Notification Date: 11 February 2020
- Last date for submission of online application for PMC Recruitment 2020: 18 February 2020
PMC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Total no. of Posts - 187 Vacancies
- Counsellor – 19 Posts
- Group Organisation – 90 Posts
- Office Assistant – 20 Posts
- Business Group Chief Guide – 1 Post
- Resource Person – 4 Posts
- Center Coordinator – 10 Posts
- Service Center Chief Coordinator – 6 Posts
- Service Center Coordinator - 14 Posts
- Computer Resource Person– 2 Posts
- Sanitation Volunteer – 21 Posts
PMC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Counsellor – Candidate should have an M.S.W./ MA (Psychology)/ Counselling Diploma with 1 year experience.
- Group Organisation - Candidate should have a Graduate/ M.S.W./ M.A. Psychology OR Sociology with 1 year experience.
- Office Assistant – Candidate must be 12th passed and having Marathi typing speed 30 wps; English - 40 wps with 2 years experience.
- Business Group Chief Guide, Resource Person – Candidate should have an M.S.W./ MA (Psychology)/ Counselling Diploma with 1 year experience.
- Center Coordinator – Candidate should have a Graduate/ M.S.W./ M.A. Psychology OR Sociology Degree with 1 year experience.
- Service Center Chief Coordinator – 10th pass
- Service Center Coordinator – 8th pass
- Computer Resource Person– 12th pass
- Sanitation Volunteer – 4th pass
- PMC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
Official Website
PMC Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested and Eligible candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to S.M. Joshi Hall, 3 Rasta Peth, Tilak, Ayurveda College Shajari, Pune – 11 on or before 18 February along with the documents.