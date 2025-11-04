PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 750 Posts at pnb.bank.in, Check Vacancy Details, Apply Online Date and More

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: The Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of the leading public sector banks in India, has released the notification pdf to recruit eligible candidates for 750 vacancies of Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts. The PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 has been released statewise and maximum number of vacancies are released for states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Assam, etc.

Candidates interested in applying for the PNB LBO Posts proficiency in the specified language of the State for which they are applying and candidates can submit applications for one State, as per the vacancies identified. Continue reading the article to learn more about the eligibility criteria, application process, selection process, salary structure, and important dates.

The PNB released the Notification PDF of Local Bank Officer at pnb.bank.in for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 750 vacancies. The online application procedure of PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 started on November 3, 2025 and the last date to apply online is November 23, 2025. The PNB LBO Vacancy 2025 has been released statewise and the maximum vacancy has been released for Maharashtra.