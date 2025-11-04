PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 750 Posts at pnb.bank.in, Check Vacancy Details, Apply Online Date and More

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: The Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of the leading public sector banks in India, has released the notification pdf to recruit eligible candidates for 750 vacancies of Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts. The PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 has been released statewise and maximum number of vacancies are released for states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Assam, etc.
Candidates interested in applying for the PNB LBO Posts proficiency in the specified language of the State for which they are applying and candidates can submit applications for one State, as per the vacancies identified. Continue reading the article to learn more about the eligibility criteria, application process, selection process, salary structure, and important dates.
The PNB released the Notification PDF of Local Bank Officer at pnb.bank.in for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 750 vacancies. The online application procedure of PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 started on November 3, 2025 and the last date to apply online is November 23, 2025. The PNB LBO Vacancy 2025 has been released statewise and the maximum vacancy has been released for Maharashtra.
Candidates interested in applying for the PNB LBO Notification 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, application fees, etc. Click on direct link below to download the PNB Local Bank Officer Notification 2025 PDF
|
PNB Recruitment 2025: Overview
The PNB Recruitment 2025 Notification for Local Bank Officer has been released atpnb.bank.in. Candidates The online application procedure for 750 vacancies started on November 3, 2025. Check the table below for PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Punjab National Bank (PNB)
|
Post Name
|
Local Bank Officer (LBO)
|
Vacancies
|
750
|
Grade/Scale
|
Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMG/S-I)
|
Application Start Date
|
November 3, 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
November 23, 2025
|
Eligibility
|
Graduation + 1 year experience in SCB/RRB
|
Age Limit
|
20-30 years (relaxation as per norms)
|
Selection Process
|
Online Test
Psychometric Test
GD & Interview
|
Salary
|
Rs 48,480 – Rs 85,920 + allowances
|
Official Website
|
pnb.bank.in
Eligibility Criteria of PNB LBO Recruitment 2025
Candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements before applying for the PNB LBO Recruitment 2025. The eligibility criteria include fulfilment of educational qualification, work experience, age limit, and language proficiency. Check the details below.
Educational Qualification
Candidate must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university/institute.
Work Experience
Candidates must have a minimum of 1 year of experience as an officer in a Scheduled Commercial Bank (SCB) or Regional Rural Bank (RRB).
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 20 years
Maximum Age: 30 years
Age relaxation will be given to SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates as per government norms.
Language Proficiency
Candidates must be proficient in the local language of the state they apply for (reading, writing, and speaking).
PNB LBO Vacancy Distribution
PNB has released the notification for 750 vacancies, which are distributed across 17 states. Check the table below for state-wise vacancy distribution.
|
State
|
Mandatory Language Proficiency
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Vacancy (Total)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Telugu
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
50
|
Gujarat
|
Gujarati
|
14
|
7
|
25
|
9
|
40
|
95
|
Karnataka
|
Kannada
|
12
|
6
|
22
|
8
|
37
|
85
|
Maharashtra
|
Marathi
|
20
|
10
|
36
|
13
|
56
|
135
|
Telangana
|
Telugu
|
13
|
6
|
23
|
8
|
38
|
88
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Tamil
|
12
|
6
|
22
|
8
|
37
|
85
|
West Bengal
|
Bengali
|
13
|
6
|
24
|
9
|
38
|
90
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Urdu/Dogri/Kashmiri
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
9
|
20
|
Ladakh
|
Urdu/Purgi/Bhoti
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
English
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
5
|
Assam
|
Assamese/Bodo
|
12
|
6
|
23
|
8
|
37
|
86
|
Manipur
|
Manipuri/Meitei
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
8
|
Meghalaya
|
Garo/Khasi
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
8
|
Mizoram
|
Mizo
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
5
|
Nagaland
|
English
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
5
|
Sikkim
|
Nepali/Sikkimese
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
5
|
Tripura
|
Bengali/Kokborok
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
11
|
22
|
104
|
49
|
194
|
67
|
336
|
750
