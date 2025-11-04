Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 750 Posts at pnb.bank.in, Check Vacancy Details, Apply Online Date and More

By Mohd Salman
Nov 4, 2025, 12:36 IST

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released 750 Local Bank Officer (LBO) vacancies across 17 states under PNB LBO Recruitment 2025. Eligible graduates with 1-year SCB/RRB experience can apply online from November 3 to 23, 2025. Statewise language proficiency is mandatory.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
PNB LBO Notification 2025
PNB LBO Notification 2025

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: The Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of the leading public sector banks in India, has released the notification pdf to recruit eligible candidates for 750 vacancies of Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts. The PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 has been released statewise and maximum number of vacancies are released for states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Assam, etc.
Candidates interested in applying for the PNB LBO Posts proficiency in the specified language of the State for which they are applying and candidates can submit applications for one State, as per the vacancies identified. Continue reading the article to learn more about the eligibility criteria, application process, selection process, salary structure, and important dates.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025

The PNB released the Notification PDF of Local Bank Officer at pnb.bank.in for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 750 vacancies. The online application procedure of PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 started on November 3, 2025 and the last date to apply online is November 23, 2025. The PNB LBO Vacancy 2025 has been released statewise and the maximum vacancy has been released for Maharashtra.

PNB LBO Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the PNB LBO Notification 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria, application fees, etc. Click on direct link below to download the PNB Local Bank Officer Notification 2025 PDF

PNB LBO Notification 2025

PDF Download

PNB Recruitment 2025: Overview

The PNB Recruitment 2025 Notification for Local Bank Officer has been released atpnb.bank.in. Candidates The online application procedure for 750 vacancies started on November 3, 2025. Check the table below for PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Organisation

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Post Name

Local Bank Officer (LBO)

Vacancies

750

Grade/Scale

Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMG/S-I)

Application Start Date

November 3, 2025

Last Date to Apply

November 23, 2025

Eligibility

Graduation + 1 year experience in SCB/RRB

Age Limit

20-30 years (relaxation as per norms)

Selection Process

Online Test 

Psychometric Test

GD & Interview

Salary

Rs 48,480 – Rs 85,920 + allowances

Official Website

pnb.bank.in

Eligibility Criteria of PNB LBO Recruitment 2025

Candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements before applying for the PNB LBO Recruitment 2025. The eligibility criteria include fulfilment of educational qualification, work experience, age limit, and language proficiency. Check the details below.
Educational Qualification
Candidate must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university/institute.
Work Experience
Candidates must have a minimum of 1 year of experience as an officer in a Scheduled Commercial Bank (SCB) or Regional Rural Bank (RRB).
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 20 years
Maximum Age: 30 years
Age relaxation will be given to SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates as per government norms.
Language Proficiency
Candidates must be proficient in the local language of the state they apply for (reading, writing, and speaking).

PNB LBO Vacancy Distribution

PNB has released the notification for 750 vacancies, which are distributed across 17 states. Check the table below for state-wise vacancy distribution.

State

Mandatory Language Proficiency

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Vacancy (Total)

Andhra Pradesh

Telugu

0

0

1

0

4

50

Gujarat

Gujarati

14

7

25

9

40

95

Karnataka

Kannada

12

6

22

8

37

85

Maharashtra

Marathi

20

10

36

13

56

135

Telangana

Telugu

13

6

23

8

38

88

Tamil Nadu

Tamil

12

6

22

8

37

85

West Bengal

Bengali

13

6

24

9

38

90

Jammu & Kashmir

Urdu/Dogri/Kashmiri

3

1

5

2

9

20

Ladakh

Urdu/Purgi/Bhoti

0

0

0

0

3

3

Arunachal Pradesh

English

0

0

1

0

4

5

Assam

Assamese/Bodo

12

6

23

8

37

86

Manipur

Manipuri/Meitei

1

0

2

0

5

8

Meghalaya

Garo/Khasi

1

0

2

0

5

8

Mizoram

Mizo

0

0

1

0

4

5

Nagaland

English

0

0

1

0

4

5

Sikkim

Nepali/Sikkimese

0

0

1

0

4

5

Tripura

Bengali/Kokborok

3

1

5

2

11

22
   

104

49

194

67

336

750

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News