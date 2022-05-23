PNB SO Admit Card 2022 (Out) on pnbindia.in, Check Direct Link Here

PNB SO Admit Card 2022 has been released on pnbindia.in. Check Specialist Officer Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link, Exam Pattern, and other details here.

PNB SO Admit Card 2022: Punjab and National Bank (PNB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer on its website. Candidates who applied for PNB SO Exam 2022 can download the admit card from the official website of PNB.i.e. pnbindia.in. PNB SO online exam is scheduled to be conducted on 12 June 2022 at various exam centres.

Candidates can download PNB SO Admit Card 2022 from 21 May to 12 June 2022 from the official website. Candidates can download PNB SO Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download PNB SO Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of PNB.i.e. pnbindia.in. Click on the 'CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE TEST DATED 12.06.2022' under the recruitment section. A login page will be opened. Now, Enter registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. PNB SO Admit Card 2022 will be displayed. Download PNB SO Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

PNB SO Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. This drive is being done to recruit 145 vacancies for Specialist officers which include 40 vacancies for the post of Manager (Risk). 100 vacancies are for the post of Manager(Credit), and 5 are for the post of Senior Manager (Treasury).

PNB SO Exam Pattern

Online Written Test: The Online Test shall be as per following pattern:

Parts Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part 1 Reasoning 40 40 25 Minutes English Language 40 40 25 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 25 Minutes Part 2 Professional Knowledge 50 100 45 Minutes

The above tests except for the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. in English and Hindi. Candidates have to qualify for all the Tests of Part-I. The part-II i.e. professional knowledge test scores will be considered only for those candidates who qualify in each paper in Part-I. Minimum qualifying marks in each individual Test will be decided by the Bank.