PNGRB Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Admin, Official Language Consultant and Finance Consultant Posts

PNGRB Delhi Recruitment 2020: Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), Delhi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Individual Admin (HR) Consultant, Individual Official Language Consultant and Individual Finance Consultant. Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format on or before 18 September 2020
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 18 September 2020
PNGRB Delhi Vacancy Details
- Individual Admin (HR) Consultant
- Individual Official Language Consultant
- Individual Finance Consultant
Eligibility Criteria for Admin, Official Language Consultant and Finance Consultant Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Individual Admin (HR) Consultant - Graduate Degree from a duly recognised university in India in the relevant field with consistent excellent academic record.
- Individual Official Language Consultant - Post Graduate Degree in any subject with Hindi or English as the medium. The applicant should have completed Graduate Degree with Hindi and English as one of the Subjects.
- Individual Finance Consultant - MBA (Finance), Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant or Master’s degree in Economics/ Commerce / Operations Research or equivalent from a recognized university or institution
Experience:
- Individual Admin (HR) Consultant - Experience up to 5 years, HR Professional with administrative experience inline in State/Central Government Departments(s)/ Institution(s)/ undertaking(s)
- Individual Official Language Consultant - Experience up to 5 years as Hindi Officer handling translation work in repute organisation
- Individual Finance Consultant - Experience of more than 5 years in Development / formulation of regulations; or Computation of pipeline transportation tariffs, pricing and other concerned commercial and financial issues related to the oil and gas sector; or Detailed analysis of annual accounts of firms, loan appraisals for large projects as done by the banks/financial institutions; or Experience of Appraisal of large projects in the fields of oil and gas production, processing, transportation, storage, terminal operation, distribution, marketing, etc
How to Apply for PNGRB Admin, Official Language Consultant and Finance Consultant Posts ?
Candidates cab submit their applications, along with copies of documents in support of their qualifications and experience, addressed to Joint Adviser (AKG), Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, 1 st Floor, World Trade Centre, Babar Road, New Delhi - 110001 on or before 18th September, 2020. Candidates can also send their application through e-mail at e-admn-div@pngrb.gov.in.
Download PNGRB Admin Notification
Download PNGRB Official Language Consultant Notification