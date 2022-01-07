The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is hiring Private Secretary, Personal Assistant, Cashier, Assistant Cum Data Entry Operator, and Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA). Details Here.

PNGRB Recruitment 2022: The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Private Secretary, Personal Assistant, Cashier, Assistant Cum Data Entry Operator, and Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) on a short-term contract basis on pngrb.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format through offline mode on or before 21 February 2022.

PNGRB Notification Download

PNGRB Application Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - 21 February 2022

PNGRB Vacancy Details

Private Secretary

Personal Assistant

Cashier

Assistant Cum Data Entry Operator

Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA)

Salary:

Private Secretary - Level - 6 in the pay matrix (Rs. 35400 -112400)

Personal Assistant - Level - 6 in the pay matrix (Rs. 35400 -112400)

Cashier - Level - 4 in the pay matrix (Rs. 25500 - 81100)

Assistant Cum Data Entry Operator - Level - 4 in the pay matrix (Rs. 25500 - 81100)

Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA) - Level - 4 in the pay matrix (Rs. 25500 - 81100)

Selection Process for PNGRB PA, Cashier, Assistant cum DEO, SSA Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Written examination Interaction

How to Apply for PNGRB Recruitment 2022 for PA, Cashier, Assistant cum DEO, SSA Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline and send the application along with all necessary documents latest by 21 February 2022.