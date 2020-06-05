PPQS Recruitment 2020: 175 Vacancies for Technical Officer Posts

PPQS Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage (PPQS), the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Faridabad is conducting walk-in-interview for the post of Technical Officer at various locust field offices for desert locust survey and control work . The eligible candidates can appear for interview 12 June 2020.

Interview Details

Interview Date - 12 June 2020

Time - 9:30 AM

Venue - Locust Warning Organisation, Air Force Road, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Locust Circle Office, Bikaner (Rajasthan), Locust Circle Office, Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) and Locust Circle Office, Palanpur (Gujarat)

PPQS Vacancy Details

Technical Officer - 175 Posts

LWO, Jodhpur (Rajasthan) - 50 Posts

LCO, Bikaner (Rajasthan) - 50 Posts

LCO, Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) - 55 Posts

LCO, Palanpur (Gujarat) - 20 Posts

Emoluments:

Rs.37,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Eligibility Criteria for Technical Officer Post Job

Educational Qualification:

MSc. Degree in Entomology or Nematology of M.Sc. in Agriculture with specialization in Entomology or Nematology of MSc. Degree in Zoology with specialization in Entomology or Nematology from a recognized University or institute or MSc. Degree in Plant Pathology of MSc. Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Pathology or MSc. Degree in Botany with specialization in Plant Pathology from a recognized University or institute or MSc. in Agriculture (Agronomy) or MSc. degree in Botany with Weed Science as a subject from a recognized University or institute.

Age Limit:

For male candidate - 35 years

For female/ third gender (transgender) candidates - 40 years

Download PPQS Technical Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

How to Apply for PPQS Recruitment 2020 for Technical Officer Posts

Eligible candidates can attend the interview along with duly completed application form, original documents (educational qualification certificates from 10th standards onwards, experience certificate, etc), attested photocopies, recent passport size photographs and identification proof on scheduled date and time.