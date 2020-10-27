PPSC Admit Card 2020 for BPEO, Principal and Head Master Post on 27 November @ppsc.gov.in, Check Exam Date Here

PPSC Admit Card and Exam Date 2020: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released an important notice regarding the exam date and admit card for the post of Head Master/Head Mistress, Principal and Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO) on its official website ppsc.gov.in. As per the notice, that combined competitive written examination for recruitment to the said posts shall be held on 06 December 2020 (Sunday) from 12.00 Noon to 2.00 PM in various centers at Patiala. The admit card for the same will available on the official website on 27 November 2020 (Friday). The candidates can download PPSC Admit Card 2020 using the Registration Number and Password .

The commission will also release the list of all shortlisted candidates for the exam in due course on official website. All candidates who have applied for PPSC Recruitment 2020 can appear for the exam with PPSC Admit Card 2020 on scheduled date and time.

PPSC recruitment is being done for filling up 585 vacancies. Out of total, 173 vacancies are for Principal, 337 for Head Master/ Head Mistresses and 75 Block Primary Education Officer various departments of Govt.of Punjab. The application is ongoing. The last date of application is 02 November 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts and check all the details regarding the recruitment through the link:

PPSC Recruitment 2020

PPSC Exam Pattern:

PPSC Written Exam will have 120 questions of 2.5 marks each on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Logical Reasoning & Mental Ability 40 100 2 hours Current Affairs & General Knowledge including History, General Science, Geography, Polity, Economy, Child Rights and the related regulation, Education Policy of Union & State Govt.,Counselling of Students, Administration & Management of Schools, Union & State Govt.'s social welfare schemes , Nutrition , Sanitation & Health and English and Punjabi 80 200 Total 120 300

There will be no negative marking in the written test, for questions wrongly answered or questions not answered.

The candidates are required to score a minimum of 45 percent marks in written exams (40% for candidates of Scheduled Castes of Punjab and Backward Classes Punjab) for passing the test.

Those who qualify in the exam shall be called for interview round of 40 marks.

The official notice reads- "It is for the information of the candidates who had applied for the ibid posts that combined competitive written examination for recruitment to these posts shall be held on 06/12/2020 (Sunday) from 12.00 Noon to 2.00 PM in various centers at Patiala. Lists of provisionally eligible candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission in due course. 3. It is further informed that the Admit Cards for the examinations can be downloaded w.e.f. 27/11/2020 using the Registration Number and Password on the link DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD available on the website of the Commission http://ppsc.gov.in."

PPSC Exam Notice Download