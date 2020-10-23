PPSC Recruitment 2020 for 585 Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO), Principal and Head Master (HM) Posts, Apply Online @ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Recruitment 2020: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO), Principal and Head Master/Head Mistress (HM) in various Departments of Punjab. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website ppsc.gov.in from 23 October to 02 November 2020.

A total of 585 vacancies are available out of which 337 vacancies are available for the post of Head Master/Head Mistress,173 for Principal and 75 vacancies for Primary Education Officer.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 23 October 2020

Last Date of Application - 02 November 2020

PPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 585

Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO) in the Department Of School Education, Punjab - 75 Posts

Principal in the Department Of School Education, Govt. Of Punjab - 173 Posts

Head Master (HM) in the Department Of School Education,Government Of Punjab - 337 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO), Principal and Head Master (HM) Posts Posts

Educational Qualification:

Block Primary Education Officer -Graduation with 50% marks from a recognized university or institution as per University Grants Commission Guidelines.

Head Master/ Head Mistresses - Graduation with with 55% marks, Degree of Bachelor of Education from a recognized university or institution except in case of persons working to the posts of Vocational Masters or Vocational Lecturer or Computer Masters or Computer Faculty and Agriculture Masters as per University Grants Commission Guidelines; and Should possess teaching experience for a minimum period of three years against the post of a teacher in any Government School under the control of the Director (Means Director of Public Instructions, Punjab)

Principal - Master's Degree in Arts, Science, Commerce or Engineering in any stream from a recognized university or institution with minimum 50% marks (45% marks for Schedule Castes, Schedule Tribes, other Backward Classes, Backward Classes or Physically Handicapped category) B.Ed and 2 years of experience

Age Limit:

Persons should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age

How to Apply for PPSC BPEO, HM and Principal Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the post by filling Online Application Form http://ppsc.gov.in on or before 02 November 2020.

Application Fee:

SC/ST.BC of Punjab - Rs. 1125

Ex-serviceman - Rs. 500/-

PWD, Punjab State - Rs. 1750/-

Other - Rs. 3000/-

PPSC BPEO Notification and Online Application Link

PPSC HM Notification and Online Application Link

PPSC Principal Notification and Online Application Link