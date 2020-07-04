PPSC ADO Result 2020 Announced @ppsc.gov.in: Agriculture Development Officer Interview from 13 July

PPSC ADO Result 2020: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has declared the exam result for the post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) on its official website. Along with result, the commission has announced the interview dates for all the qualified candidates in the PPSC ADO Exam.

The candidates who have appeared in the exam can download PPSC ADO Result from the official website of PPSC ppsc.gov.in. However, PPSC ADO Result PDF is given below. The candidates can also check details of the successful candidates such as Registration Number, Roll Number etc. through the link.

PPSC ADO Result PDF Download 2020

PPSC ADO Interview Schedule Download 2020

Qualified candidates will now appear for interview round which is scheduled to be held on 13 July (Monday), 14 July (Tuesday), 16 July (Thursday) and 17 July (Friday) at 08.45 AM (Morning session) and 12.30 PM (Afternoon Session) at the Office of Punjab Public Service Commission, Patiala. All candidates are advised to avoid bringing any attendant with him/her keeping in view the emergency COVID 19 situation but in case the candidate requires any attendant he/she should have only one person accompanying him/her. Following documents should be carried by the candidates at the time of interview:

Proof of Date of Birth: Certificate of Matriculation/Higher Secondary.

Proof of having passed Punjabi of Matric or equivalent.

Required B.Sc (Agriculture) Degree and DMC Certificate.

Proof of Master's Degree and DMC certificate( If possesses)

Duly filled Bio data sheet. The Performa of Bio-data sheet has been uploaded on Commission's Website.

The candidates are also required to send the duly filled Bio data sheet by email id to recruitmentado2020@gmail.com two days before the date of interview. Manual Bio data sheet will not be collected by the PPSC.

The recruitment is being done to fill 141 vacancies of Agriculture Development Officer. The selected candidates shall be paid in the scale of Rs. 15600-39100 + 5400/-Grade Pay.