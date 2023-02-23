PPSC Civil Judge Result 2023 OUT: Check Here Punjab Civil Judge Prelims Result, Scorecard, Merit List and Answer Key PDF Download

PPSC Civil Judge Result 2023: Get here Punjab Civil Judge Prelims Result, Scorecard, Merit List and Answer Key PDF Download

PPSC Civil Judge Result 2023: Punjab Public Service Commission has released the result of PPSC Civil Judge 2023 Prelims Exam for 159 vacancies of Civil Judge Junior Division. Earlier the exam was conducted on 22 January 2023. Along with the result the Final Answer Key, List of Shortlisted Candidates and Prelims Scorecard has also been released.

Candidates can check the result at the official website of PPSC at - ppsc.gov.in

PPSC Civil Judge Result Date 2023

The Result Date of the PPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2023 is 22 February 2023.

PPSC Civil Judge 2023: Number of Vacancies

The Punjab Civil Judge Junior Division 2022 exam has a total of 159 vacancies for post of- Punjab Civil Judge Junior Division

How to Check Result/Merit List of PPSC Civil Judge Exam 2023

Step1: Visit the official website of official website of PPSC at - ppsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on flashing link of PPSC Civil Judge result and follow the instructions

Step 3: A PDF of the Punjab Civil Judge Prelims Scorecard, Merit List and Answer Key along with official notice will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Go through the Official Notice and Check your Marks in Roll no. wise Result, Check Final Answer Key, Check Cutoff etc

Click here to Download the PPSC Civil Judge 2023 Prelims Scorecard, Merit List and Answer Key PDF

More than 8000 candidates had appeared for the PPSC Civil Judge 2023 Prelims Exam. The Application Forms for Civil Judge were Filled in September-October 2022. Now the Candidates who have been declared pass in the prelims exam shall have to appear for the Mains Exam. The Dates for PPSC Civil Judge Mains Exam will be announced Later on the official website.