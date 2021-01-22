Press Council of India Recruitment 2021 for JTO & ASO Posts, Check Qualification, Salary and Other Details

Press Club of India Recruitment 2021: Press Council of India (PCI) has invited applications for recruitment of Junior Technical Officer (JTO) and Assistant Section Officer (ASO). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 1 February 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 1 February 2021

Press Council of India Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Technical Officer (JTO) - 1 Post

Assistant Section Officer (ASO) - 4 Posts

Press Council of India Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification

Educational Qualification:

Junior Technical Officer (JTO) - Master’s Degree in the relevant subject from a recognized University and recognized diploma or certificate in translation in translation from Hindi to English & Vice Versa or two years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and Viva Versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

Assistant Section Officer (ASO) - Post Graduate Degree from a recognized University; Degree in Law from a recognized University. Degree/Diploma in Journalism/Mass Communication; Knowledge of additional Indian Language apart from English/Hindi.

Press Council of India Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Junior Technical Officer (JTO) - 30 years

Assistant Section Officer (ASO) - 20 to 30 years

(There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to apply for Press Council of India Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can forward the applications to the Secretary, Press Council of India, Soochna Bhawan, 8 CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 11003 latest by 1 February 2021. Candidates can refer to the advertisement official links for more details.

