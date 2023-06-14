PSEB Class 9 Punjabi A and B Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF 

Punjab Board Class 9 Punjabi A and B Syllabus 2023-24: Check PSEB Class 9 Syllabus of Punjabi A and B for the 2023-24 session. Download Class 9 Punjabi A and B Syllabus by PSEB to know the topics prescribed for the Class 9 Punjabi A and B Exam 2024.

PSEB Class 9 Punjabi A and B Syllabus 2023-24: Punjab Board or Punjab School Education Board known by the abbreviation PSEB is a state education board of Punjab State of India. The board deals with the educational administration of the state. Schools that are affiliated with PSEB follow its syllabus for all of their classes. The curriculum designed by PSEB is class and subject-specific that includes the units, detailed topics, course structure and practical list for required subjects.

In this article, our emphasis is on the PSEB Class 9 Punjabi syllabus 2023-24. The syllabus includes Punjab A and Punjabi B details separately thus it would be easier for the students to see and check individual syllabi.

Punjab A comprises Punjabi poetry, prose, Punjabi stories and monologues. Punjabi B will include Essays: Biographies, Problems of social life, Letters/Applications-Personal, Office and Miscellaneous, Grammar: Definition, Purpose, Organs, etc. To check further details read the PSEB Punjabi A and B syllabi 2023-24

PSEB Class 9 Punjabi A and B Syllabus 2023-24

