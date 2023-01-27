PSEB Date Sheet 2023 (Practical): Download Punjab Board PSEB Class 10, 12 Practical exam date sheet here

PSEB Practical Exam Date Sheet 2023: Punjab School Education Board has published the class 10, 12 practical board exam 2023 date sheet. The PSEB practical Board exams 2023 will be conducted from January 23, 2023 to February 1st, 2023. Check details and download date sheet here.

PSEB Date Sheet 2023 (Practical): Punjab School Education Board PSEB has released the practical exam date sheet for Classes 10,12. The PSEB Board exams theory time table of the 2022- 2023 is also released. Both the theory and practical date sheet for the 2022-23 academic session has been made available on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

In this article, candidates will get the direct download link to the PSEB Practical Exam Date sheet. Candidates can download the PDF for free.

PSEB Practical Board Exam Start Date 2023

The PSEB Practical Board Exam will start from January 23, 2023.

PSEB Practical Board Exam End Date 2023

The last date of PSEB Practical Board Exam will fall on February 2, 2023.

PSEB Practical Board Exam Duration 2023

The PSEB Practical Board Exam is set for a 3 hour duration. The Practical exams would be conducted in morning shift and afternoon shift.

PSEB Practical Board Exam Morning Shift

PSEB Practical Board Exam Morning Shift timing is: 10 am to 1 pm.

PSEB Practical Board Exam Afternoon Shift

PSEB Practical Board Exam Afternoon Shift timing is: 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

PSEB Board Exam 2023

PSEB Board Exam Dates 2023

The PSEB board exam of class 10th will be conducted from March 24, 2023 to April 20, 2023.

The PSEB Class 12th board exam will be conducted from February 20, 2023 to April 20, 2023.

PSEB Board Exam Timings 2023

The PSEB board exam of class 10th will be conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days.

The PSEB Class 12th board exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

PSEB Board Exam 2023 Preparation Tips

Focus on the PSEB Class 10th, 12th syllabus.

Download PSEB Class 10 Syllabus 2022-23

Download PSEB Class 12 Syllabus 2022-23

Take notes while studying to remember the content.

Attempt to solve some sample papers.

Download PSEB Class 10 Model Test Paper 2022-23

Download PSEB Class 12 Model Test Paper 2022-23