PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Check Punjab Board Class 12, 10 Exam Date Sheet at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab School Education Board PSEB has announced the date sheet for Classes 10, 12 board examination 2022-23. The PSEB Board exams 2023 date sheet has been published by the board on its official website. Candidates can check the complete exam time table here.

PSEB Date Sheet 2023 RELEASED by Punjab board. Check PSEB date sheet fo class 10, 12 here and download date sheet pdf.

PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab School Education Board PSEB has released the board examination date sheet for Classes 10th, 12th. The PSEB Board exams time table of the 2022- 2023 academic session has been made available on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. In this article, candidates can get complete information of the Punjab Board 2023 examination, check the PSEB Board Exam 2023 date sheet for class 10, 12 and download its PDF.

PSEB Board Exam Dates 2023

The PSEB board exam of class 10th will be conducted from March 24, 2023 to April 20, 2023.

The PSEB Class 12th board exam will be conducted from February 20, 2023 to April 20, 2023.

PSEB Board Exam Timings 2023

The PSEB board exam of class 10th will be conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days.

The PSEB Class 12th board exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Where to download the PSEB 10th, 12th Board exam schedule?

Students can download the PSEB board exam date sheet 2023 from the official website of Punjab board at pseb.ac.in.

How to download the PSEB Board Date Sheet 2023 for Classes 10, 12?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab board at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the section of Notifications and Press Releases. A new page will open up.

Step 3: Click on the link for Date Sheet Matriculation Examination March 2023 to get PSEB Class 10 Date sheet or click on Date Sheet Sr. Secondary Examination Feb. 2023 to get PSEB Class 12 date sheet.

Step 4: PDF file of the date sheet will open up. Download the file.

Details given in PSEB Board Exam 2023 Date sheet

Exam dates

Exam timing

Subject details

Important Instructions

Contact details

10th Class PSEB Date Sheet 2023

Check PSEB Class 12 date sheet 2023 below:

Exams Dates Name of the Subjects March 24, 2023 Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A March 27, 2023 English March 28, 2023 Music (Gayan) March 29, 2023 Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B March 31, 2023 Computer Science April 1, 2023 Mechanical Drawing & Paintig April 3, 2023 Mathematics April 5, 2023 Science April 6, 2023 Agriculture April 10, 2023 Social Science April 11, 2023 Welcome Life April 12, 2023 Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language) April 13, 2023 Home Science April 15, 2023 Health and Physical Education April 17, 2023 Music Tabla April 18, 2023 Physical Education April 19, 2023 Music Vadan April 20, 2023 Tailoring Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ French/ German Pre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting (Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods NSQF subjects – Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power

12th class PSEB Date Sheet 2023

Check PSEB Class 12 date sheet 2023 in the table below:

Date Subject February 20, 2023 General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture February 21, 2023 Music (Vocal) February 22, 2023 Philosophy, Chemistry, Business Economics and Quantitative Maths- II February 23, 2023 Sociology February 24, 2023 General English February 27, 2023 Media studies, Biology February 28, 2023 History March 1, 2023 Mathematics March 2, 2023 Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu March 3, 2023 Sanskrit, French, German March 4, 2023 Political science, Physics March 6, 2023 Environmental Studies March 20, 2023 Geography March 21, 2023 Computer Application March 22, 2023 Business Studies- II March 24, 2023 Gurmat Sangeet March 27, 2023 Physical Education & Sports March 28, 2023 Welcome Life March 29, 2023 Home Science March 31, 2023 Economics April 1, 2023 Dance April 3, 2023 Public Administration April 5, 2023 Religion April 6, 2023 NSQF Subjects - Prachoon / Automobiles/ Physical Education/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Agriculture/ Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power April 10, 2023 Psychology April 11, 2023 History and appreciation of arts April 12, 2023 Agriculture April 13, 2023 Accountancy-II April 15, 2023 Music Instrumental April 17, 2023 Defence Studies April 18, 2023 National Cadet Corps April 19, 2023 Computer Science April 20, 2023 Music (Tabla), Fundamentals of E-Business

All the best!