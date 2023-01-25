JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Check Punjab Board Class 12, 10 Exam Date Sheet at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab School Education Board PSEB has announced the date sheet for Classes 10, 12 board examination 2022-23. The PSEB Board exams 2023 date sheet has been published by the board on its official website. Candidates can check the complete exam time table here. 

PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab School Education Board PSEB has released the board examination date sheet for Classes 10th, 12th. The PSEB Board exams time table of the 2022- 2023 academic session has been made available on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. In this article, candidates can get complete information of the Punjab Board 2023 examination, check the PSEB Board Exam 2023 date sheet for class 10, 12 and download its PDF.

PSEB Board Exam Dates 2023

The PSEB board exam of class 10th will be conducted from March 24, 2023 to April 20, 2023. 

The PSEB Class 12th board exam will be conducted from February 20, 2023 to April 20, 2023. 

PSEB Board Exam Timings 2023

The PSEB board exam of class 10th will be conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days. 

The PSEB Class 12th board exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. 

Where to download the PSEB 10th, 12th Board exam schedule?

Students can download the PSEB board exam date sheet 2023 from the official website of Punjab board at pseb.ac.in.

How to download the PSEB Board Date Sheet 2023 for Classes 10, 12?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab board at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the section of Notifications and Press Releases. A new page will open up.

Step 3: Click on the link for Date Sheet Matriculation Examination March 2023 to get PSEB Class 10 Date sheet or click on Date Sheet Sr. Secondary Examination Feb. 2023 to get PSEB Class 12 date sheet.

Step 4: PDF file of the date sheet will open up. Download the file.

Details given in PSEB Board Exam 2023 Date sheet

  • Exam dates
  • Exam timing
  • Subject details
  • Important Instructions
  • Contact details

10th Class PSEB Date Sheet 2023

Check PSEB Class 12 date sheet 2023 below:

Exams Dates

Name of the Subjects

March 24, 2023

Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A

March 27, 2023

English

March 28, 2023

Music (Gayan)

March 29, 2023

Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B

March 31, 2023

Computer Science

April 1, 2023

Mechanical Drawing & Paintig

April 3, 2023

Mathematics

April 5, 2023

Science

April 6, 2023

Agriculture

April 10, 2023

Social Science

April 11, 2023

Welcome Life

April 12, 2023

Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)

April 13, 2023

Home Science

April 15, 2023

Health and Physical Education

April 17, 2023

Music Tabla

April 18, 2023

Physical Education

April 19, 2023

Music Vadan

April 20, 2023

Tailoring

Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ French/ German

Pre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting (Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods

NSQF subjects – Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power

PSEB Class 10 date sheet 2023 PDF download

12th class PSEB Date Sheet 2023

Check PSEB Class 12 date sheet 2023 in the table below:

Date

Subject

February 20, 2023

General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture

February 21, 2023

Music (Vocal)

February 22, 2023

Philosophy, Chemistry, Business Economics and Quantitative Maths- II

February 23, 2023

Sociology

February 24, 2023

General English

February 27, 2023

Media studies, Biology

February 28, 2023

History

March 1, 2023

Mathematics

March 2, 2023

Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu

March 3, 2023

Sanskrit, French, German

March 4, 2023

Political science, Physics

March 6, 2023

Environmental Studies

March 20, 2023

Geography

March 21, 2023

Computer Application

March 22, 2023

Business Studies- II

March 24, 2023

Gurmat Sangeet

March 27, 2023

Physical Education & Sports

March 28, 2023

Welcome Life

March 29, 2023

Home Science

March 31, 2023

Economics

April 1, 2023

Dance

April 3, 2023

Public Administration

April 5, 2023

Religion

April 6, 2023

NSQF Subjects - Prachoon / Automobiles/ Physical Education/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Agriculture/ Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power

April 10, 2023

Psychology

April 11, 2023

History and appreciation of arts

April 12, 2023

Agriculture

April 13, 2023

Accountancy-II

April 15, 2023

Music Instrumental

April 17, 2023

Defence Studies

April 18, 2023

National Cadet Corps

April 19, 2023

Computer Science

April 20, 2023

Music (Tabla), Fundamentals of E-Business

PSEB Class 12 date sheet 2023 PDF download

All the best!

FAQ

Is PSEB Date Sheet 2023 Class 10, 12 available?

Yes. PSEB Class 10, 12 date sheet is out on PSEB official website.

