PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Check Punjab Board Class 12, 10 Exam Date Sheet at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab School Education Board PSEB has released the board examination date sheet for Classes 10th, 12th. The PSEB Board exams time table of the 2022- 2023 academic session has been made available on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. In this article, candidates can get complete information of the Punjab Board 2023 examination, check the PSEB Board Exam 2023 date sheet for class 10, 12 and download its PDF.
PSEB Board Exam Dates 2023
The PSEB board exam of class 10th will be conducted from March 24, 2023 to April 20, 2023.
The PSEB Class 12th board exam will be conducted from February 20, 2023 to April 20, 2023.
PSEB Board Exam Timings 2023
The PSEB board exam of class 10th will be conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days.
The PSEB Class 12th board exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
Where to download the PSEB 10th, 12th Board exam schedule?
Students can download the PSEB board exam date sheet 2023 from the official website of Punjab board at pseb.ac.in.
How to download the PSEB Board Date Sheet 2023 for Classes 10, 12?
Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab board at pseb.ac.in.
Step 2: Go to the section of Notifications and Press Releases. A new page will open up.
Step 3: Click on the link for Date Sheet Matriculation Examination March 2023 to get PSEB Class 10 Date sheet or click on Date Sheet Sr. Secondary Examination Feb. 2023 to get PSEB Class 12 date sheet.
Step 4: PDF file of the date sheet will open up. Download the file.
Details given in PSEB Board Exam 2023 Date sheet
- Exam dates
- Exam timing
- Subject details
- Important Instructions
- Contact details
10th Class PSEB Date Sheet 2023
Check PSEB Class 12 date sheet 2023 below:
|
Exams Dates
|
Name of the Subjects
|
March 24, 2023
|
Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A
|
March 27, 2023
|
English
|
March 28, 2023
|
Music (Gayan)
|
March 29, 2023
|
Punjab-B, Punjab History and Culture-B
|
March 31, 2023
|
Computer Science
|
April 1, 2023
|
Mechanical Drawing & Paintig
|
April 3, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
April 5, 2023
|
Science
|
April 6, 2023
|
Agriculture
|
April 10, 2023
|
Social Science
|
April 11, 2023
|
Welcome Life
|
April 12, 2023
|
Hindi / Urdu (Alternate Language)
|
April 13, 2023
|
Home Science
|
April 15, 2023
|
Health and Physical Education
|
April 17, 2023
|
Music Tabla
|
April 18, 2023
|
Physical Education
|
April 19, 2023
|
Music Vadan
|
April 20, 2023
|
Tailoring
Languages: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ French/ German
Pre-vocational: Computer Science (pre-vocational)/ Repair and Maintenance of Household Electrical Appliances/ Electronic Technology/ Repair and Maintenance of Agriculture Power Machines/ Knitting (Hand and machine)/ Engineering, Drafting & Duplicating/ Food Preservation/ Manufacturing of Leather Goods
NSQF subjects – Groceries/ Automobiles/ Healthcare/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture / Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power
|
PSEB Class 10 date sheet 2023 PDF download
12th class PSEB Date Sheet 2023
Check PSEB Class 12 date sheet 2023 in the table below:
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 20, 2023
|
General Punjabi and Punjab History & Culture
|
February 21, 2023
|
Music (Vocal)
|
February 22, 2023
|
Philosophy, Chemistry, Business Economics and Quantitative Maths- II
|
February 23, 2023
|
Sociology
|
February 24, 2023
|
General English
|
February 27, 2023
|
Media studies, Biology
|
February 28, 2023
|
History
|
March 1, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
March 2, 2023
|
Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu
|
March 3, 2023
|
Sanskrit, French, German
|
March 4, 2023
|
Political science, Physics
|
March 6, 2023
|
Environmental Studies
|
March 20, 2023
|
Geography
|
March 21, 2023
|
Computer Application
|
March 22, 2023
|
Business Studies- II
|
March 24, 2023
|
Gurmat Sangeet
|
March 27, 2023
|
Physical Education & Sports
|
March 28, 2023
|
Welcome Life
|
March 29, 2023
|
Home Science
|
March 31, 2023
|
Economics
|
April 1, 2023
|
Dance
|
April 3, 2023
|
Public Administration
|
April 5, 2023
|
Religion
|
April 6, 2023
|
NSQF Subjects - Prachoon / Automobiles/ Physical Education/ Information Technology/ Security/ Health & Lifestyle/ Travel & Tourism/ Agriculture/ Apparel/ Construction/ Plumbing/ Power
|
April 10, 2023
|
Psychology
|
April 11, 2023
|
History and appreciation of arts
|
April 12, 2023
|
Agriculture
|
April 13, 2023
|
Accountancy-II
|
April 15, 2023
|
Music Instrumental
|
April 17, 2023
|
Defence Studies
|
April 18, 2023
|
National Cadet Corps
|
April 19, 2023
|
Computer Science
|
April 20, 2023
|
Music (Tabla), Fundamentals of E-Business
|
PSEB Class 12 date sheet 2023 PDF download
All the best!