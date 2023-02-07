Punjab Board Admit Card 2023 (Soon): Download PSEB Class 10th & 12th Hall Ticket at www.pseb.ac.in

Punjab Board Admit Card 2023: PSEB Admit Card 2023 for classes 10th and 12th are expected soon on the official website of Punjab Board. Check Punjab Board official notifications about the PSEB Admit Card 2023 here.

Punjab Board Admit Card 2023: Punjab School Education Board has scheduled the board examination 2023 for classes 10, 12 from February 20, 2023 to March 20, 2023. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the PSEB board examination time table 2023 on its official website on January 25, 2023.

PSEB Board Exam 2023

Quick overview of the 2023 Punjab Board classes 10, 12 exams 2023:

PSEB Class 10 Exam Date 2023

The PSEB Board examination 2023 for class 10th is scheduled from March 24, 2023 to April 20, 2023.

PSEB Class 12 Exam Date 2023

The PSEB Board examination 2023 for class 12th is scheduled from February 20, 2023 to April 20, 2023.

PSEB Class 10 Exam Time 2023

The PSEB Board examination 2023 for class 10th is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

PSEB Class 12 Exam Time 2023

The PSEB Board examination 2023 for class 12th is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Where to Download the PSEB Admit Card 2023 for Classes 10th, 12th?

The official website of Punjab School Education Board pseb.ac.in announces the important notifications such as board exam time table, practical examination schedules, etc. So, we advise students to stay tuned to PSEB official website to get the latest updates on PSEB 2023 Admit card.

How to Download the PSEB Admit Card 2023?

Step 1: Go to PSEB Official website pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Select PSEB Board Admit Card from the Notifications.

Step 3: Enter the required information.

Step 4: Download the PSEB Admit Card 2023.

Importance of PSEB Admit Card 2023 for Classes 10, 12

PSEB admit cards or hall tickets are very important for each Punjab Board exam candidate of class 10th and 12th. Without the PSEB Hall Ticket 2023, no student can enter the Exam hall. Additionally, PSEB Class 10, 12 Admit Cards contain many crucial information which are essential for a student to attempt the board exam.

Details given in PSEB Admit Card 2023

The following details are expected in the PSEB admit cards issued for Classes 10, 12 exam candidates:

Name

Age

Gender

Date of Birth

Signature

Class and Exam

Examination Schedule

Exam Centre Details

PSEB Board Exam 2023: Overview

Class 10 Class 12 PSEB Admit Card Release Date Soon Soon PSEB Date sheet Release Date 25 January, 2023 25 January, 2023 PSEB Board Exam Start Date March 24, 2023 February 20, 2023 PSEB Board Exam End Date April 20, 2023 April 20, 2023

Important links for PSEB Board Exam 2023

Check the following links to get help in PSEB Board exam preparation 2023:

