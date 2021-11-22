PSPCL Answer Key 2021 Out @pspcl.in, Download Steps Here

PSPCL Answer Key 2021 has been released by Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) on pspcl.in. Check Download Link Below.

PSPCL Answer Key 2021: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) has activated the link of answer key of online exam along with held for the post of Clerk & Revenue Accountant, and Junior Engineer (Electrical), Assistant Lineman (ALM) and Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA). Candidates can download PSPCL Answer Key from the official website - pspcl.in.

PSPCL Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download PSPCL Clerk Answer Key and raise objection through the prescribed link:

PSPCL Answer Key Download Link

PSPCL Answer Key Objection Link is available till 26 November,2021 upto 11:59pm. Objections received by any other mode of communication except through this link, shall not be entertained by PSPCL.

How to Download PSPCL Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of PSPCL - pspcl.in and visit ‘Career’ Link A new window will open where you are required to click on ‘Link for raising objections against Questions/Answer keys, if any for online exam for various posts against CRA 298/21’ Now, enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ and click on ‘Login’ Button Download PSPCL Answer Key PSPCL Answer Key and submit objection, if any

PSPCL Exam was conducted from 08 November 2021 to 15 November 2021 and on 18 November 2021. Online Application were invited for Revenue Accountant (RA) & Clerk (CLK) (Non-technical) and Junior Engineer/Electrical, Assistant Lineman (ALM) and Assistant Sub-Station Attendant (ASSA) – (Technical), against advertisement CRA 298/21 till 28 July 2021.