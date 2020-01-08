PSPCL LDC and JE Answer Key 2020 Released @pspcl.in, Check How to Raise Objections

PSPCL LDC and JE Answer Key 2020: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has released the Answer Key for the posts of LDC, Junior Engineer and other on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in PSPCL LDC and Other Posts exam can check their answer key on official website of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL)-pspcl.in.

Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has released the link to raise objections against answer keys/questions related to online exam conducted for various posts against CRA 293/19 & 294/19. All such candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their answer key and also raise their objections with the link given on the official website.

Candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through this link only. Objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be entertained by PSPC.

Also Read

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

It is to be noted that Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) had released the recruitment notification for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) JE (Junior Engineer), Superintendent Divisional Accounts (SDA), Accounts Officer and Revenue Accountant Posts against CRA 293/19 & 294/19.

Link for PSPCL LDC and Other Posts Answer Key 2020





Download Process for PSPCL LDC and Other Posts Answer Key 2020



Visit the official website i.e. https://www.pspcl.in/

Go to the topic-Recruitment of various posts against CRA 293/19 & CRA 294/19

Click the Link to raise objections against answer keys/questions related to online exam conducted for various posts against CRA 293/19 & 294/19 on Home page of the website.

A new window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.

You May Also Read

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

CCRS Recruitment 2019 for Research Officer Posts, Apply Till February 18

DFPD Recruitment 2019 for Junior Cost Accounts Officer Posts



Candidates are advised to check the official website of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL)-pspcl.in for latest updates regarding against CRA 293/19 & 294/19. Candidates can check also the jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.