PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Available at sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download Punjab Clerk-cum-DEO Call Letter

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) uploaded the admit card for the online exam for the post of Clerk-cum-Data Entry Operator. Candidates can download PSSSB CCDEO Admit Card from sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Login Here

Details Printed on PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023

Candidate's Name State Department Name Registration number Parents Name Roll Number Exam Date Exam Center Exam Timing Center Name Important Instruction About Exam

How to Download PSSSB Clerk Admit Card 2023 ?

The step-by-step process to download the PSSSB Clerk Admit Card with the help of the steps given in this article

Step 1: Visit the website of PSSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘19-06-2023 - Click here to download Admit Card/ Roll No for Exam Dated 25/06/2023 for the post of Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator (CCDEO) under Advertisement No. 03/2022’

Step 3: You are required to provide login details

Step 4: Download PSSSB Admit Card