PSSSB Clerk Result 2022 (Out) at sssb.punjab.gov.in; Download Direct Link Here

PSSSB Clerk Result 2022 Download: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has announced the result for post of Clerk on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the Typing test round for the Clerk Post against Advertisement No. 17/2021 can download PSSSB Clerk Result 2022 from the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

However you can download directly the PSSSB Clerk Result 2022 from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: PSSSB Clerk Result 2022





Earlier Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has conducted the typing test for various posts for Advertisement No. 17/2021 (Clerk), 18/2021 (Clerk IT), 19/2021 (Clerk Accounts) and Advertisement Dated 02/12/2015 (issued by Department of Social Security) on 22-26 July, 2022.

The PDF of the Result of Typing Test for Post Clerk (Advertisement No. 17/2021) conducted on 22-26 July, 2022 is available on the official website. Candidates appeared in the typing test for the Clerk post check their status whether qualified or not qualified in the skill test can check through the PDF available on the official website.



How to Download PSSSB Clerk Result 2022