PSSSB Excise And Tax Inspector Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 107 Vacancies @sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Excise And Tax Inspector Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on sssb.punjab.gov.in for 107 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

PSSSB Excise And Tax Inspector Recruitment 2022: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Excise and Tax Inspector against 08/2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format before the last date. A total of 107 posts of Excise and Tax Inspector in the Government of Punjab. The PSSSB Excise And Tax Inspector Recruitment 2022 Online Application will be started from from 23rd May 2022 onwards. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 23 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: to be notified

PSSSB Excise And Tax Inspector Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Excise and Tax Inspector - 107 Posts

PSSSB Excise And Tax Inspector Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent and should have at least 120 hours of course with working experience in the use of personal computers or Information Technology in office productivity applications or desktop publishing applications from a recognized institution.

Age Limit - 18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

PSSSB Excise And Tax Inspector Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and document verification. The candidates must score a minimum of 40% of marks in the written examination to get qualified for the examination.

Written Exam (Objective Type)

Interview

PSSSB Excise And Tax Inspector Recruitment 2022 Salary

Rs. 35, 400 monthly

PSSSB Excise And Tax Inspector Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

The written test will be conducted for 120 Marks. At least 40% marks to qualify for the test. The exam will be conducted for 120 marks. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

PSSSB Excise and Taxation Inspector Exam Pattern 2022 Marks Subject Maximum Marks General Knowledge/ Awareness (India and Punjab) 15 Numerical Ability 15 Reasoning Ability 10 Languages (English and Punjabi) 20 Information Technology 10 Punjab History and Culture 10 Taxation 20 Industrial Promotion and Development 20 Total 120

PSSSB Excise And Tax Inspector Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 23 May 2022 at psssb.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for more details.

PSSSB Excise And Tax Inspector Recruitment 2022 Application Fee