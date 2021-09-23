PSSSB Junior Draftsman Admit Card 2021 OUT, Exam on 4 Oct, Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern & Call Letter Link Here

PSSSB Junior Draftsman Admit Card 2021 has been released by Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) on sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Junior Draftsman Admit Card 2021: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Junior Draftsman (Civil, Mechanical & Architecture) vacancies. The candidates who appeared in the PSSSB Junior Draftsman Exam 2021 can download their admit card through the official website of PSSSB.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Junior Draftsman Exam 2021 against advertisement 12/2021 is scheduled to be held on 4 October 2021 at the various exam centres. The admit card for the same now has been uploaded on sssb.punjab.gov.in. The candidates can download admit cards by login with their user credentials.

How to Download PSSSB Junior Draftsman Admit Card 2021 (12/2021)?

Visit the official website of PSSSB.i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in. Click on ‘22-09-2021 - Click here to download Admit Card for examination dated 04-10-2021 for the post of Junior Draftsman (Civil, Mechanical & Architectural) in ref. to Advt. no. 12/2021’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter your username, password and click on the login button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download PSSSB Junior Draftsman Admit Card2021 (12/2021) and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download PSSSB Junior Draftsman Admit Card 2021 (12/2021)

This drive is being done to recruit 659 Junior Draftsman (Civil, Mechanical & Architecture) vacancies. The candidates can download PSSSB Junior Draftsman Admit Card 2021 (12/2021) by clicking on the above link.

PSSSB Junior Draftsman Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The exam will be conducted in MCQ format. OMR Sheets will be used for answering the questions. There will be negative marking. Each question carries 1 mark. For every wrong answer, 1/4th mark would be deducted. The questions not attempted will receive no credit or discredit.