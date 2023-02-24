PSSSB Exam Date 2022 Out For Stenographer@sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download Punjabi Language Schedule

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the exam dates for the post of Stenotypist on its official website-sssb.punjab.gov.in. Download PDF here.

PSSSB Stenographer Exam Schedule 2023 Download : Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the exam dates for the post of Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer on its official website. PSSSB will be conducting the exam for the Punjabi Language against Advt. No. 01 of 2022 on 5th March 2023.

Candidates who have to appear in the Punjabi Language test for the post of Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer can download PSSSB Stenographer Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website-website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the Punjabi Language exam will be a single test for punjabi language for candidates who has applied for both the posts Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer. Candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download the PDF directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: PSSSB Stenographer Exam Schedule 2023





Candidates should note that the qualifying test for punjabi language for the above posts will be qualifying in nature and it will be a single test for punjabi language for candidates who have applied for both the posts Stenotypist and Junior Scale Stenographer.

You can download the revised PSSSB Stenographer Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: PSSSB Stenographer Exam Schedule 2023