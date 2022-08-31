PSSSB VDO Exam Date 2022 (Out): Gram Sevak Admit Card Soon

PSSSB VDO Exam Date 2022 (Out): Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the exam dates for recruitment to the post of Village Development Organiser (VDO) or Gram Sevak on its website (sssb.punjab.gov.in). As per the official notification, PSSSB VDO Exam is scheduled to be held on 18 September 2022.

PSSSB VDO Admit Card 2022

In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to download PSSSB VDO Admit Card from the official website. PSSSB VDO Admit Card Link will be available anytime soon on the PSSSB website.

The board had invited the applications for recruitment of 792 Village Development Organisers, against advertisement number Advertisement No. 4 of 2022.