PSTCL Recruitment 2021 for 490 JE, AE, Assistant Manager, LDC and Other Posts, Apply Online @pstcl.org

PSTCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL ), a power transmission organization of Government of Punjab, has published a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Engineer/ OT (Electrical, Civil), Account Officer, Assistant Manager, Divisional Accountant, Junior Engineer, Lower Divisional Clerk and Telephone Mechanic on its website - pstcl.org.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSTCL JE Recruitment 2021 from 26 April to 17 May 2021 on pstcl.org/ Candidates can check qualification, pay scale, age limit and other terms & conditions in the notification.

PSTCL Notification Download

PSTCL Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Registration of Applications - 26 April 2021 FROM 10 AM

Last Date of Online Registration of Applications - 17 May 2021 Till 5 PM

Last date of submitting Fees - 19 May 2021

Online Exam Date - June/July 2021

PSTCL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 490

Assistant Engineer/OT (Electrical) - 43 Assistant Engineer/OT (Civil) - 6 Account Officer - 7 Assistant Manager/HR - 2 Assistant Manager/IT - 1 Divisional Accountant - 10 Junior Engineer/Substation - 200 Junior Engineer/Civil - 15 Junior Engineer/Communication - 11 Telephone Mechanic - 15 Lower Division Clerk/Typist - 140 Lower Division Clerk (Accountant) - 40

Eligibility Criteria for PSTCL JE and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer/OT (Electrical) - B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc Degree in Electrical or lectrical & Electronics with minimum 60% Marks Assistant Engineer/OT (Civil) - B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc Eng in Civil with minimum 60% Marks Account Officer - CA/CWA/CMA Assistant Manager/HR - 2 Years Full-Time regular MBA Degree or PG Diploma with HR/IR specialization with at least 60% Marks Assistant Manager/IT - B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc Eng. in Computer Science/IT with minimum 60% Marks Divisional Accountant - B.Com with minimum 60% Marks Junior Engineer/Substation Full time regular 3 or 4 years Diploma in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics Eng. with minimum 60% or B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc Degree in Electrical Eng. or Electrical & Electronics Eng. with minimum 50% Marks Junior Engineer/Civil - Full time regular 3 or 4 years Diploma in Civil Engr. with minimum 60% or B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc Degree in Civil Eng. with minimum 50% Marks Junior Engineer/Communication - Full time regular 3 or 4 years Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication Eng. with minimum 60% or B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc Degree in Electronics/Telecommunication Engr. with minimum 50% Marks Telephone Mechanic - Full time regular 3 or 4 years Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication Eng. with minimum 50% Marks Lower Division Clerk/Typist - Full Time Graduation with minimum 50% & Certificate with 120 hours of computer course & Punjabi passed up to Matric Standard. Lower Division Clerk (Accountant) - Full Time B. Com with Minimum 50% & Certificate with 120 hours of computer course & Punjabi passed up to Matric Standard.

Age Limit (as on 01st January 2021):

AE(OT)/Electrical, AE(OT)/Civil, Account Officer, Assistant Manager-HR, IT - 20 to 37 years. Divisional Accountant, JE/Substation, JE/Civil, JE/Communication, Telephone Mechanic, Lower Division Clerk/Typist & Lower Division Clerk (Accountant) - 18 to 37 years

Selection Process for PSTCL JE and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of online test.

How to Apply for PSTCL Recruitment 2021 for JE and Other Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on official website - pstcl.org from 26 April to 17 May 2021.

Application Fee: