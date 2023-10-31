Puducherry Police Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins for 500 Home Guard Vacancies

Puducherry Police Recruitment 2023 Notification is released for the Home Guard position. The registration process in underway and the deadline for the submission of the application process is November 29. Find the direct Puducherry Home Guard apply online link here.

Puducherry police have invited applications for 500 Home Guard posts in the state. The application process commenced on October 30 and the last date for the submission of the application form is November 29. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website, police.py.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 500 eligible candidates will be recruited for the Home Guard position. Get all the details regarding Puducherry Police Recruitment 2023 including eligibility criteria, age limit, steps to apply etc here.

Puducherry Police Recruitment 2023

The officials released the notification on October 30, inviting applications from eligible candidates to fill vacant posts of 420 male home guards and 80 women home guards. Prospective candidates who meet the required eligibility criteria can submit their application form till November 29. For further details, refer to the official Puducherry Police Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF shared below.

Puducherry Home Guard Recruitment 2023 Overview Conducting Body Puducherry Police Post name Home Guard Vacancy 500 Notification released on October 30 Apply online begins on October 30 Last date to apply November 29 Official website police.py.gov.in

Puducherry Home Guard Vacancy 2023

The official aims to fill 500 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Of these, 80 are reserved for females and 420 for male candidates.

Puducherry Police Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Male 420 Female 80

Puducherry Police Eligibility 2023

Candidates applying for recruitment to the posts of Puducherry Home Constable must have passed Matriculation or 10th class or its equivalent from a recognised school/education board. Additionally, they should be above 18 years of age and below 40 years of age as of November 29, 2023. The maximum age limit for female candidates is 50 years. Age relaxation is applicable to the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

How to Apply Online for Puducherry Home Guard Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the Puducherry Police at police.py.gov.in or click on the direct Puducherry Home Guard Apply Online link.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘Recruitments - GoP’.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, ‘Enrollment for the Honorary post of Home Guard 2023’.

Step 4: Register yourself by entering your basic information and contact details.

Step 5: Enter the login credentials that you received on your email ID.

Step 6: Fill out the application form and upload the requisite documents.

Step 7: Review the application form carefully before submitting the application form.

Step 8: Pay the application fee and download the Puducherry Home Guard application form for future reference.