Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023 Notification Released for 192 Posts, Apply Online at centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023 Notification is released for 192 vacancies. Candidates can apply online for Specialist Officer from October 28 to November 19. Know category-wise vacancy distribution, eligibility criteria, steps to apply online and other details here.

Know everything about Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 here.

Central Bank of India (CBI) has invited candidates for the direct recruitment of Specialist Officer in CBI. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other important details related to CBI SO Recruitment here or on the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in. As per the official notification, the application process commenced on October 28 and will conclude on November 19. The officials aim to recruit 192 candidates for the post of Specialist Officer in various streams including Information Technology, Law Officer, Credit Officer, and others. Read on to know the complete details regarding Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023 below.

Central Bank of India SO Notification 2023

Central Bank of India has published the CBI Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF on its official website. Interested candidates who aspire to become Specialist Officers and meet all eligibility criteria as mentioned in the notification must submit their application forms before the last date.

Central Bank Of India SO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Overview

Central Bank Of India has uploaded an official notification regarding 192 Specialist Officer posts on the official website. Graduates who are willing to become Specialist Category in various streams of the Bank can check all the key information related to Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023 below.

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023 Conducting Body Central Bank of India Exam Name Central Bank of India SO Exam 2023 Post Specialist Cadre Officers Selection Process Written Test and Interview Vacancy 192 Notification Released on October 28 Apply Online Begins on October 28 Last Date To Apply Online November 19 Official Website www.centralbankofindia.co.in

Also, read:

Central Bank Of India SO Vacancy 2023

The officials aim to fill a total of 192 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Check out the post-wise Central Bank of India SO Vacancy in the table below.

Post Vacancies Information Technology V 1 Risk Manager V 1 Risk Manager IV 1 Information Technology III 6 Financial Analyst III 5 Information Technology II 73 Law Officer II 15 Credit Officer II 50 Financial Analyst II 4 CA – Finance & Accounts/ GST/nd AS/ Balance Sheet / Taxation 3 Information Technology I 15 Security Officer I 15 Risk Manager I 2 Librarian I 1 Total 192

Central Bank of India SO Eligibility Criteria 2023

To be eligible for the CBI Specialist Officer, candidates must not exceed the maximum age limit of 45 years. Also, they should possess the required educational qualifications. Refer to the official notification PDF to know post-wise eligibility criteria.

Also, check:

How to Apply Online for Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBI at centralbankofindia.co.in or click on the direct link mentioned above.

Step 2: Go to the 'New Registration' tab provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by entering your basic information and contact details;

Step 4: You will receive your registration number and password on your registered email ID and phone number.

Step 5: Log in with your login credentials.

Step 6: Fill in the application form and upload the requisite documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit it.