UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 37 Foreman Instructor Posts, Apply Online at psc.uk.gov.in

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has started the registration process for the recruitment of Foreman Instructor Posts. A total of 37 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Get all the details related to UKPSC Recruitment 2023 here.

Get the direct link to UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Apply Online here.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications for the Government Industrial Training Institute Foreman Instructor Examination 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 37 Foreman Instructor posts.

As per the official notification, the application process began on October 20 and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 10. Candidates are advised to submit their application forms for UKPSC Recruitment 2023 before the last date to avoid last-minute traffic or technical glitches.

UKPSC Recruitment 2023

UKPSC Recruitment 2023 notification for Foreman Instructor post is available online for those who want to check and download it. You can either visit the official website of UKPSC or click on the direct link provided below to go through the notification. The application process is underway and will conclude on November 10.

UKPSC Foreman Instructor Notification PDF

UKPSC Foreman Instructor Recruitment 2023 Conducting Body Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) Exam Name Government Industrial Training Institute Foreman Instructor Examination 2023 Post Name Foreman Instructor Vacancy 37 Registration Dates October 20 to November 10 Official website psc.uk.gov.in

UKPSC Foreman Instructor Vacancy 2023

The applications are invited for a total of 37 Foreman Instructor vacancies. Take a look at the category-wise distribution of UKPSC Foreman Instructor Vacancy 2023 in the table below.

Category Number of vacancies UR 21 SC 7 ST 1 OBC 5 EWS 3 Total 37

UKPSC Foreman Instructor Eligibility

To apply for the Foreman Instructor post, candidates must possess a diploma in Engineering from a recognised university/institute/college. Additionally, their age should fall within the range of 21 to 42 years. Age relaxation is applicable for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories as per the government rules.

How to Apply for UKPSC Foreman Instructor Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘UKPSC Foreman Instructor Apply Online’ link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by providing your contact details and basic information.

Step 4: Now, log in and fill out the application.

Step 5: Upload the requisite documents in the prescribed size and format.

Step 6: Make the payment and submit the application form. Download it for future reference.