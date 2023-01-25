Punjab and Haryana High Court Admit Card 2022 OUT: Direct Link to Download Clerk CPT Call Letter

The Society For Centralised Recruitment Of Staff In Subordinate Courts (S.S.S.C.) of Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh has released the Admit Cards for the Computer Proficiency Test for the post of Clerk. Know here details regarding how to download the admit card, last date to download admit card, exam venue etc.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Admit Card 2022 OUT: The Society For Centralised Recruitment Of Staff In Subordinate Courts (S.S.S.C.) of Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh has released the Admit Cards for the Computer Proficiency Test for the post of Clerk in Subordinate Courts. The Computer Proficiency Test for the qualified candidates for the post of Clerk will be conducted on 04 February and 5 February 2023. The link to download admit cards has been activated.

Candidates qualified for the Computer Proficiency Test can download the Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Admit Card from the official website- https://sssc.gov.in/

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Subordinate Courts Clerk CPT Admit Card 2022 mentions all the important information such as date, time, batch and venue of the examination about the Computer Proficiency Test.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Admit Card 2022 Release Date

The Admit Card for the CPT for Clerk post of Subordinate Courts of Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh was released on 24 January 2023.

How to Download Punjab and Haryana High Court Subordinate Courts Clerk CPT Admit Card 2022

Candidates can download the Admit Card for the Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Admit Card 2022

Step 1 Visit the official recruitment website of Subordinate Courts of Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh @ https://sssc.gov.in/

Step 2 Click on the link titled- ‘Click here to download the Admit Card of Computer Proficiency Test’

Step 3 Fill in details of Registration ID or Application No. and Mobile no. to download the admit card.

Step 4 Download and save the Clerk CPT Admit Card 2022. Also check all details and keep a copy safe for future reference.

Candidates can also download the admit card from the direct link given below

Direct Link to download Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Admit Card 2022

The Computer Proficiency Test for the posts of Clerk in Subordinate Courts of Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh will be held on 4 and 5 February 2023.

Candidates who shortlisted for the CPT for the posts of Clerk in Subordinate Courts of Punjab, Haryana and U.T. Chandigarh should note that the CPT is of qualifying nature only. The final merit list for the selection of Clerk post shall be prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in written (computer based) examination.