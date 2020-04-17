Coronavirus: Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Date 2020 Postponed Again, Check PDF @sssc.gov.in

Punjab and Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Date 2020: Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (SSSC) has again postponed the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for the recruitment to the post of Clerk Posts in the Subordinate Courts of Haryana. Earlier, Punjab and Haryana Clerk CPT was scheduled to be held from 20 March to 22 March 2020 and was tentatively re-scheduled for 24 April to 26 April 2020 in view of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Now, the exam has been again postponed till further orders due to the extension of nationwide lockdown on account of spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The new test dates are expected to be announced after the lockdown i.e. after 03 May 2020. Candidates are advised to keep visiting official website of SSSC Punjab i.e. sssc.gov.in.

As per the notice issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court - “All concerned candidates are informed that the Computer Proficiency Test for the posts of Clerk in the Subordinate Courts of Haryana which was earlier tentatively scheduled to be held from 24th to 26th April, 2020 is postponed till further orders in view of the emergent situation arising from the lockdown on account of spread of the novel Coronavirus(COVID-19). Fresh dates for holding the Computer Proficiency Test will be intimated in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the website i.e. www.sssc.gov.in regularly for updates.”

Candidates will be asked to type a passage of 600- 700 words, printed on a paper, on computer in specially programmed software in 10 minutes. The required minimum typing speed to qualify the Typing Test is 30 W.P.M.

Candidates can also keep a track on this page for Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk CPT Latest Updates

Notice for postponement of Computer Proficiency Test for the posts of Clerk in the Subordinate Courts of Haryana