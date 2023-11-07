PSEB Class 8 Computer Science Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 8 Computer Science Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: Download the model test paper of Class 8th Computer Science of Punjab Board. The model paper reveals the number and type of questions for the 2024 board exam.

PSEB Class 8 Computer Science Model Paper 2024: The PSEB Class 8 Computer Science Model Test Paper 2024 is a valuable resource for students who are preparing for their board exams. It will help them understand the format of the exam and the types of questions that will be asked. The model test paper is entirely based on the latest PSEB Class 8 Computer Science syllabus. Solving the complete Class 8 Computer Science Model Paper 2023-24 will help students identify their strengths and weaknesses and focus their study efforts accordingly for a high score in the upcoming exams.

We have provided here the PSEB Class 8th Computer Science Model Paper 2023-24 which students can download in PDF and solve all questions to acquaint themselves with the latest question paper pattern and avoid surprises on the exam day.

Also Check PSEB Class 8 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

PSEB Class 8 Computer Science Question Paper Design 2024

The question paper will have 9 questions for a total of 40 marks with a duration of 2 hours. The question paper will be divided into three sections:

Section A: Questions 1-3 will be Objective Type Questions

No. 1 will have 10 MCQs of 1 mark each

No. 2 will have 5 fill in the blank type questions of 1 mark each

No. 3 will have 5 True/False, Shortcut Quiz and very short answer type questions carrying 1 mark each

Section B: Questions 4-7 of 3 marks each

Section C: Questions 8-9 of 4 marks each

Check the model paper below:

PSEB Class 8 Computer Science Model Paper 2024

To check all questions, download the complete model paper below: