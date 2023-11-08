PSEB Class 8 Hindi Model Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

PSEB Class 8 Hindi Model Paper 2023-24: Download the latest PSEB Class 8 Hindi Model Papers for Hindi first language and Hindi second language. These model papers help to understand the question paper pattern and marking scheme for the 2023-24 board exam.

PSEB Class 8 Hindi Model Paper 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 8 Hindi Model Paper for the academic year 2023-24 have been released. The board has released the model papers for both Hindi First Language and Hindi Second Language options. The Model Papers are available on the board’s official website for download in PDF. However, students can also download the subject-wise model papers from Jagran Josh. In this article, we have provided the model papers of PSEB Class 8 Hindi First Language and Hindi Second Language. These model papers by PSEB are designed to help students understand the exam pattern and the type of questions that will be asked in the exam. The model test papers or the sample question papers offer a variety of questions on important topics from the PSEB Class 8th Hindi Syllabus 2023-24.

PSEB Class 8 Hindi Exam Pattern 2023-24

Both Hindi First Language and Hindi Second Language papers will be for 80 marks and the remaining 20 marks will be calculated on the basis of Internal Assessment of students.

The question paper of either option will consist of 7 questions of 75 marks while the rest of 5 marks will be allotted for good handwriting.

Hindi First Language is designed for students who wish to achieve a deep understanding of the language and seek to refine their linguistic abilities while Hindi Second Language targets students who are learning Hindi as a second language and focuses on building their foundational skills. Students can download the model paper of their respective subject option for which they have chosen to appear in the PSEB Class 8 Board Exam 2024.

PSEB Class 8 Hindi First Language Model Paper 2024

To check all questions, download the complete model paper below:

Download Punjab Board Class 8 Hindi First Language Model Paper 2024 (PDF) - To be updated

PSEB Class 8 Hindi Second Language Model Paper 2024

To check all questions, download the complete model paper below: