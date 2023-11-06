PSEB Class 8 Maths Model Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 8 Maths Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: Download the PSEB Class 8 Maths Model Paper 2023-24 in PDF here. Go through the model paper to know the latest question paper pattern and marking scheme.

PSEB Class 8 Maths Model Paper 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 8 Maths Model Paper 2023-24 is provided in this article for free PDF download. Students will get here the latest model paper which is designed to help them prepare for the upcoming PSEB Class 8 Maths exam. The model paper covers all of the topics that will be tested on the exam, and it provides students with an opportunity to practise answering questions in a timed condition to learn time management and reduce the surprise element on exam day.

Students will get to know the question paper design including format and the type of questions for the year-end board exam. Thus, the Class 8 Maths Model Paper by Punjab Board is an invaluable resource for the students preparing for the PSEB Class 8th Board Exam 2024. By solving the model paper thoroughly students can increase their chances of success in the exam.

Also Check PSEB Class 8 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

PSEB Class 8 Maths Question Paper Design 2024

The Mathematics question paper of PSEB Class 8th will be for 80 marks. The paper will consist of 16 questions and will be divided into 4 sections as follows:

Section A: Objective Type Questions carrying 1 mark each

16 MCQs carrying 1 mark each

carrying 1 mark each 7 Fill in the blank type questions carrying 1 mark each

type questions carrying 1 mark each 7 True/False type questions carrying 1 mark each

Section B: Questions 4-7 of 2 marks each

Section C: Questions 8-13 of 4 marks each

Section D: Questions 14-16 of 6 marks each

Students will be allowed to complete the paper in 3 hours.

All questions will be compulsory however internal choices will be provided in some questions.

Check the model paper below:

PSEB Class 8 Maths Model Paper 2024

To check all questions, download the complete model paper below: