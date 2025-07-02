Punjab Board PSEB 12th Physics Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Class 12th Physics syllabus has been updated by the Punjab Board for the academic year 2025-26. Those candidates who are looking for an updated physics syllabus they can refer the article below for reference. A detail guide of the syllabus along with free PDF has been given for the students. 

Download the PSEB Physics syllabus 2025 PDF

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 12 Physics for the academic year 2025-2026. This crucial document is now accessible on the official PSEB website, serving as an indispensable tool for all students aiming to excel in the upcoming 2026 PSEB Class 12 Board Examination.

Success in board examinations, particularly in a challenging and intricate subject such as Physics, demands a profound understanding and consistent revision of the prescribed syllabus. his holds true not just for Physics, but for all subjects. This article aims to provide a detailed walkthrough of the revised Physics curriculum, offering clarity and guidance to students. To further support their learning journey, a complimentary PDF version of the complete syllabus is available, ensuring easy and convenient access to this vital resource. This initiative is designed to streamline the preparation process, empowering students to approach the subject with heightened confidence and a clear grasp of its core principles. By continously studying the revised syllabus, students can strategically plan their studies, prioritize topics, and allocate sufficient time to complex areas, ultimately enhancing their performance in the board examinations.

PSEB Class 12th Physics Syllabus 2025-26

The detailed syllabus for the Punjab board Physics has been updated in the table given below. Candidates can refer the table below.

Unit-1: Electrostatics

  • Electric Charges; basic properties of electric charge (addition of charges, quantisation of charges and their Conservation) Coulomb's law-force between two point charges, forces between multiple charges; superposition principle and contineous charge distribution.

  • Electrical field, electric field due to a point charge, electric field due to system of charge, physical significance of electric field, electricfield lines; electric dipole, electric field due to a dipole;(on its axis, on equatorial plane) physical significance of dipoles; torque on a dipole in uniform electric field. Electric field due to continuous charge distribution. 

  • Electric flux, statement of Gauss's theorem proof of Gauss’s theorem for a charge enclosed in sphere, and its applications to find electric field due to infinitely long straight wire, uniformly charged infinite thin plane sheet and uniformly charged thin spherical shell (Field inside and outside)

  • Electric potential, potential difference, electric potential due to a point charge, potential due tan electric dipole with special cases for axil and equatorial plane and system of charges; equipotential surfaces, its properties, relation between field and potential electrical potential energy of a system of two point charges, potential energy in external field and of electric dipole in an electrostatic field.

  • Conductors and insulators, electrostatics of conductors, free charges and bound charges inside a conductor. Electrostatic shielding its uses, Dielectrics and electric polarisation, capacitors and capacitance, combination of capacitors in series and in parallel, capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor with and without dielectric medium between the plates, energy stored in a capacitor

Unit-II: Current Electricity

  • Electric current, flow of electric charges in a metallic conductor, drift velocity, drift of electron mobility and their relation with electric current: Ohm's law, limitations of Ohm's law electrical resistance. V-1 characteristics (linear and non linear), electrical energy and power, electrical resistivity and conductivity. temperature dependence of resistance and resistivity. Internal resistance of a cell, potential difference and emf of cell, combination of cells in series and in parallel. 

  • Kirchhoff's laws and simple applications of Wheatstone bridge, meter bridge. 

Unit-III: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

  • Concept of magnetic field. Oersted's experiment; Biot-savart law and its application to find mangnetic field on the axis of a current carrying circular loop, Ampere's circuital law (no proof) and its applications to infinitely long straight wire, straight solenoids.

  • Forceon a moving charge in uniform magnetic and electric fields, motion in a magnetic field. 

  • Force on a current-carrying conductor in a uniform magnetic field. Force between two parallel current-carrying conductors, definition of ampere. Torque experienced by a current loop in uniform magnetic field; moving coil galvanometers- its current sensitivity and conversion to ammeter and voltmeter.

  • Current loop as a magnetic dipole and its magnetic dipolemoment. Magnetic field intensity due to a magnetic dipole (Bar magnet) along its axis and perpendicular to its axis. Torque on a magnetic dipole (bar magnet) in a uniform magnetic field; bar magnet as an equivalent solenoid, magnetic field lines; magnetism and Gauss’s law; Earth's magnetisation and magnetic intensity, magnetic properties of materials, Para-, dia-and ferro- magnetic substances with examples,  

Unit-IV: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents

  • Electromagnetic induction, Faraday's and henry experiments, magnetic flux,Faraday laws, induced emf and current, Lenz's Law and conservation of energy, motional emf, Self and mutual inductance.

  • Alternating current, phasors, ac applied across resistance, ac applied across inductor, ac applied across capacitor, ac applied across LCR, (qualitative treatment only), LCR series circuit resonance; power in AC circuit, wattles current.

  • AC generator and transformer.

Unit-V: Electromagnetic Waves

  • Need for displacement current, Electromagnetic waves and their characteristics (qualitative ideas only). Transverse nature of electromagnetic waves.

  • Electromagnetic spectrum (Radio waves, Radio-microwaves, infra-red, visible, ultraviolet, X-rays, gamma rays) including elementary facts about their uses. 

Unit-VI:Optics

  • Reflection of light, spherical mirrors, mirror formula. Refraction of light, total internal reflection and its applications, optical fibers, refraction at spherical surfaces, refraction by lens, lenses, thin lens formula/equation, lens- maker's formula. Magnification, power of a lens, combination of thin lenses in contact, combination of lens and Refraction through a prism. 

  • Optical instruments: Microscopes and astronomical tetescopes (reflecting and refracting) and their magnifying powers

  • Waves optics : wave front and Huygens' Principle, reflection and refraction of plane wave at a plane surface using Huygens’ Principle, wave fronts. Proof of laws of reflection and refraction using Huygens ‘Principle. Interference Young's double slit experiment and expression for fringe width, coherent sources and incoherent addition of waves Diffraction due to a single slit, width of central maximum.. Polarisation, uses of plane polarised light and Polaroids.

Unit-VII: Dual nature of Matter and Radiation

  • Electron emission, Photoelectric effect, Hertz and Lenard's observations'; experimental study of photoelectric effect, and wave theory of light, Einstein's photoelectric equation, particle nature of light, the photon, Matter waves-wave nature of particles, de Broglie relation. 

Unit-VIII: Atoms &Nuclei

  • Alpha-particle scattering experiment; Rutherford's model of atom; Bohar modal of hydrogen atom, expression for radius, velocity and energy of electron in orbit, energy levels, line spectrum of hydrogen atom, atomic spectra,de- Broglie’s explanation of Bohr’ s second postulate of quantization. 

  • Composition and size of nucleus, atomic masses, isotopes, isobars; isotones. Radioactivity- alpha, beta and gamma particles/rays. Mass-energy relation, mass-defect; binding energy per nucleon and its variation with mass number; nuclear fission, nuclear force, Nuclear energy, Nuclear Fusion.

Unit-IX: Electronic Devices

  • Classification of metal insulator and semiconductor, Energy bands in solids (qualitative idea only) conductor, insulators and Semiconductors; intrinsic and extrinsic semiconductors, p-n junction, semiconductor Diode-1-V characteristics in forward and reverse bias, diode as a rectifier, 

Practical Syllabus 

SECTION-A

1. To determine resistance per unit length of a given wire by plotting a graph of potential difference versus current. 

2. To find resistance of a given wire using meter bridge and hence determine the specific resistance of its material. 

3. To determine resistance of a galvanometer by half-deflection method and to find its figure of merit. 

4. To convert the given galvanometer of known resistance and figure of merit into an ammeter and voltmeter of desired range and to verify the same. 

SECTION-B

1. To find the value of v for different values of u in case of a concave mirror and find their focal length. 

2. To find the focal length of a convex lens by plotting graphs between u and v or between 1/u and I/v. 

3. To find the local length of a convex mirror, using a convex lens. 

4. To find the focal length of a concave lens, using a convex lens. 

5. To determine angle of minimum deviation for a given prism by plotting a graph between angle of incidence and angle of deviation. 

6. To draw the I-V characteristic curve of a p-n junction in forward bias and reverse bias.

7. To determine the reflective index of a glass slab using a traveling microscope. 

8. To find refractive index of a liquid by using 

(i) Concave mirror. 

(ii) Convex lens and plane mirror.

PSEB Class 12th Physics Marks Distribution and Course Structure

Course Structure

Marks Distribution

Theory

70

Practical

30

Total

100

Structure of Paper - Practical

Detail

Marks

Two experiment

10

Record of Activities

02

Viva on Activities

03

Record of Experiments

02

Viva of Experiments  

03

Investigatory Project

05

Total

25

PSEB Class 12th Physics Syllabus Download

Students who are looking for the Punjab Board class 12th syllabus for the academic year 2025 can download the updated syllabus from the link given below.

PSEB Class 12th Physics Syllabus PDF - Download


