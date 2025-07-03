Punjab Board PSEB 12th Psychology Syllabus 2025-26; Download FREE PDF

Excelling in board examinations, particularly in subjects with unique nuances like Psychology, hinges on a thorough understanding and consistent review of the syllabus. This article serves as a comprehensive guide to the updated Psychology curriculum, offering clarity and assistance to students. For convenient access to this vital information, a free PDF of the complete syllabus is readily available.
This initiative is designed to streamline the preparation process, fostering greater student confidence and a clear grasp of the subject's core principles. Diligent study of the revised syllabus allows students to efficiently structure their studies, allocate time to key topics, and dedicate sufficient attention to challenging areas, ultimately enhancing their performance in the board examinations.
PSEB Psychology Syllabus 2025-26
A detailed syllabus of Psychology Class 12th has been provided in the table below. Students can refer the syllabus, as it is the updated syllabus from Punjab Board official website.
Unit I
Growth and Development: Difference between Growth and Development, Principles of Growth and Development. Stages of Growth and Development, Physical, Mental, Emotional and Social, Characteristics of Adolescence, Effect of Heredity and Environment in Growth and Development.
Unit II
Emotions: Definition, Concept and Characteristics of Emotions, Physical and Physiological changes accompanying emotions. Difference between emotions and feelings, Important emotions: Fear, Anger and Aggression, Jealousy, Love, Happiness, Curiosity.
Unit III
Motivation: Meaning, Definition and Characteristics of Motivated behaviour, Classes and types of Motives and Needs, Maslow's Theory of Hierarchy of needs. Instincts, Drives, Incentives and goals as Motives. Frustrations and Conflicts of Motives.
Unit-IV
Thinking, Reasoning and Problem Solving: Definition, types and stages of Thinkingimages and Thinking – Languages and Thinking. Reasoning - Definition, Characteristics, steps and types of Reasoning - Problem solving -Creative thinking - Concepts : Definition, type of formation of concepts.
Unit-V
Delinquency and Mental Health: Delinquent Behavior, Definition, Characteristics, Causes, Remedial and Preventive Measures - Mental Health: Meaning and Definition - Characteristics of a 'Mentally healthy person, Defence Mechanism.
Unit-VI
Intelligence : Definition, Nature and theories : Spearman's two factor theory and Thuestone's Primary Mental Abilities theory - Concept of I.Q. Measurement of Intelligence - Intelligence Tests - Relative Role of Heredity and Environment on the development of Intelligence.
Unit-VII
Personality: Definition, Nature, Characteristics and Traits of Personality Classification of Personality: Sheldon's Jung's and Eysenck's Classifications-Theories of Personality, Freud's Psychoanalytical theory - Jung's Analytical theory, Allport's theory of cardinal traits, Carl Roger's theory of self, Adler's theory of will power.
Unit-VIII
Statistics: Frequency distribution, Mean, Median, Mode, Mean Deviation, Standard Deviation, Quartile Deviation. (Only numerical will be set from this unit.)
PSEB Psychology Syllabus Download
Punjab Board Psychology Syllabus PDF - Download Here
For more subjectwise syllabus, check the link below -
