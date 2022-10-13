Punjab ETT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 5994 Vacancies From Tomorrow @educationrecruitmentboard.com

Punjab Education Board ETT Recruitment 2022: Punjab Education Recruitment Board has announced the jobs for Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) Posts. This is a golden opportunity for the teachers as the board has 5994 vacant posts. These posts are divided into Fresh vacancies and Backlog vacancies, details are given below.

It is to be noted that the application process for Punjab Education Recruitment Board ETT Recruitment shall start tomorrow, i.e. 14 October 2022. Interested and eligible persons can apply online on educationrecruitmentboard.com, once the link is activated. The last date of application will be notified later.

Candidates 12th passed with Diploma in Education are eligible to apply for Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2022. Other details related to age limit, vacancy distribution, selection criteria, application process etc., are below.

Punjab Education Board ETT Vacancy Details

Fresh Vacancies - 3000

Backlog Vacancies - 2994

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Education Board ETT Recruitment 2022



Educational Qualification:

Should have passed Graduation with a minimum 50% marks in the case of General Category candidate (45% for SC/ST/OBC/BC/PH candidates)

Should have passed PSTET Level 1.

Punjab Education Board ETT Age Limit:

18 to 37 years (There will be age relaxation in the upper age limit as per relaxation)

Selection Process for Punjab ETT Recruitment 2022

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam, Document Verification and Medical Exam

How to Apply for Punjab Education Board ETT Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the website of Punjab Recruitment Board which is educationrecruitmentboard.com Click on the online application link given on the official website Enter the details Upload documents Pay application fee Submit your application

Application Fee: