Punjab Police Intelligence Assistant Constable Admit Card 2021 Out @punjabpolice.gov.in: Check Download Link

Punjab Police has released the admit card for the post of Intelligence Assistant and Constable on punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Intelligence Assistant Constable Admit Card 2021: Punjab Police has released the admit card for the post of Intelligence Assistant and Constable on punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for Punjab Police Recruitment 2021 can download Punjab Police Intelligence Assistant Admit Card from the official website - iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021.

Punjab Police Intelligence Assistant Constable Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can download Punjab Police Admit Card through the prescribed link:

How to Download Punjab Police Intelligence Assistant Constable Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ Tab, given at the right side of the homepage A new page will open where you are required to click on ‘RECRUITMENT OF IA IN INTELLIGENCE & CONSTABLE IN INVESTIGATION CADRE’ Now, click on recruitment portal ‘ https://iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021’ It will redirect you to a new page, Click on ‘login’ and enter your credentials (Registration Number and User Password) same which is used for filling up the application form. Click on IA AND CONSTABLE PBI tab After that click on Edit/View button. Click on Admit Card tab to proceed further Click on Admit Card to download Admit Card. Once you click on Admit Card button then Admit Card will download in pdf format

Punjab Police had invited applications for filling up 1191 vacancies for Intelligence Assistant in Intelligence Cadre & Constables in the Investigation Cadre (except for the vacancies against the sports quota, which shall be filled separately)