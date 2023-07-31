Punjab University Result 2023: PU Result Download Link at puchd.ac.in

PU Result 2023: The examination authority of Punjab University(PU) has released Results of May, 2023 session for various programs. PU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check the results at puchd.ac.in. To check the Results of semesters, and entrance exams, candidates have to select the semester, exam type, and then they need to enter their roll number. The PU Results and scorecards contain the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester and yearly exam.
Punjab University(PU), situated in Chandigarh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specializations. PU offers 16 UG programs, 16 PG programs, 18 PG Diploma programs, 40 other Diploma/Certificate programs, and Research Programmes at M.Phil. and Ph.D. levels. For students, staff, and faculty members, Punjab University has modern and upgraded facilities.
PU Result 2023 Download Link
As per the latest update the Punjab University(PU) Result 2023 has been declared for the programs like M.A., B.Sc., MBA, M.Sc., B.Ed. Check here the direct link for PU, Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.
|
To Check Punjab University(PU) Result 2023
Steps to Check PU Result
Candidates can check below the process to download semester, yearly, and final results and marks sheets.
How to Check Punjab University Result 2023?
Candidates can check their yearly/ semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the PU results.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - puchd.ac.in
Step 2: Check for the Examination segment
Step 3: Choose the Result segment
Step 4: Choose the respective course/year
Step 5: Select the semester, exam type, and enter the roll number
Step 6: Check the results and download it
Direct Links to Check PU Result 2023
Check below the course-wise PU Result direct link (Latest).
|
Course
|
PU Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
M.A. (Music Instrumental) 2nd Semester
|
31-July-2023
|
M.A. (Political Science) 2nd Semester
|
31-July-2023
|
B.Sc. (Hons) (Bio-Technology) 4th Semester
|
31-July-2023
|
B.Sc. 4th Semester Examination
|
31-July-2023
|
MBA (Executive) 4th Semester Examination
|
31-July-2023
|
B.P.Ed.(Two Year Course) 4th Semester
|
28-July-2023
|
B.Com 2nd Semester
|
28-July-2023
|
B.P.Ed.(Four Year Course) 8th Semester
|
28-July-2023
|
M.Sc. ( Information Technology ) 2nd Semester
|
27-July-2023
|
M.Sc. (Chemistry) 4th Semester
|
27-July-2023
Punjab University, Chandigarh: Highlights
|
PU, Chandigarh Highlights
|
University Name
|
Punjab University, Chandigarh
|
Established
|
1882
|
Courses
|
|
PU website link
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed