Punjab University Result 2023: PU Result Download Link at puchd.ac.in

Punjab University Result 2023: The Punjab University(PU) has released the M.A., B.Sc., MBA, M.Sc., B.Ed., and other courses result on the official website. Download the PDF from the student login portal available at the official website puchd.ac.in The examination authority declares the UG, PG, and other program results.

PU Result 2023: The examination authority of Punjab University(PU) has released Results of May, 2023 session for various programs. PU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check the results at puchd.ac.in. To check the Results of semesters, and entrance exams, candidates have to select the semester, exam type, and then they need to enter their roll number. The PU Results and scorecards contain the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester and yearly exam. 

Punjab University(PU), situated in Chandigarh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specializations. PU offers 16 UG programs, 16 PG programs, 18 PG Diploma programs,  40 other Diploma/Certificate programs, and Research Programmes at M.Phil. and Ph.D. levels. For students, staff, and faculty members, Punjab University has modern and upgraded facilities.

PU Result 2023 Download Link

As per the latest update the Punjab University(PU) Result 2023 has been declared for the programs like M.A., B.Sc., MBA, M.Sc., B.Ed. Check here the direct link for PU, Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

To Check Punjab University(PU) Result 2023

Direct Link

Steps to Check PU Result

Candidates can check below the process to download semester, yearly, and final results and marks sheets. 

How to Check Punjab University Result 2023?

Candidates can check their yearly/ semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the PU results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - puchd.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the Examination segment 

Step 3: Choose the Result segment 

Step 4: Choose the respective course/year 

Step 5: Select the semester, exam type, and enter the roll number

Step 6: Check the results and download it 

Direct Links to Check PU Result 2023

Check below the course-wise PU Result direct link (Latest). 

Course

PU Result Dates

Result Links

M.A. (Music Instrumental) 2nd Semester

31-July-2023

Click here

M.A. (Political Science) 2nd Semester

31-July-2023

Click here

B.Sc. (Hons) (Bio-Technology) 4th Semester

31-July-2023

Click here

B.Sc. 4th Semester Examination

31-July-2023

Click here

MBA (Executive) 4th Semester Examination

31-July-2023

Click here

B.P.Ed.(Two Year Course) 4th Semester

28-July-2023

Click here

B.Com 2nd Semester

28-July-2023

Click here

B.P.Ed.(Four Year Course) 8th Semester

28-July-2023

Click here

M.Sc. ( Information Technology ) 2nd Semester

27-July-2023

Click here

M.Sc. (Chemistry) 4th Semester

27-July-2023

Click here

Punjab University, Chandigarh: Highlights

PU, Chandigarh Highlights

University Name

Punjab University, Chandigarh

Established

1882

Courses
  • 16 UG programs 
  • 16 PG programs
  • 18 PG Diploma programs
  • 40 Other Diploma/Certificate programs
  • Research Programmes at Ph.D

PU website link 

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Related Categories

