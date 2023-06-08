Railway JTA Recruitment 2023: Notification Released scr.indianrailways.gov.in

South Central Railway (SCR) is inviting applications for Junior Technical Officer Posts. Check Notification, Application Form, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details.

Railway JTA Recruitment 2023: South Central Railway (SCR) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Technical Associate (JTA). Interested and eligible candidates can apply offline on or before June 30, 2023. They are required to submit their application to the office of the SCR.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - June 30, 2023

Eligibility Criteria for Railway JTA Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Junior Technical Associate (Works) (Const/OL) - Bachelor’s degree in (A) Civil Engg or (B) A Combination of any sub stream of basis stream of Civil Engg. OR Diploma in Civil Engg. or B. Sc. in civil Engg. or A Combination of any sub-stream of basis stream of Civil Engg.

Junior Technical Associate (Electrical) (Drawing) (Const/OL) - Bachelor’s Degree (a) Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or (b) A Combination of any sub stream of Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics Engineering. OR Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics Engineering or (b) A Combination of any sub stream of Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics Engineering.

Junior Technical Associate S&T (Drawing) (Const/OL) - Diploma in (a) Electrical/ Electronics/ Information Technology/ Communication Engg/ Computer Science & Engg/ Computer Science/ Computer Engg or (B) A Combination of any sub stream of Electrical/ Electronics/ Information Technology/ Communication Engg/ Computer Science & Engg/ Computer Science/ Computer Engg.

Age Limit:

UR - 18-33 years

OBC - 18-36 years

SC/ST - 18-38 years

Selection Process for Railway JTA Recruitment 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Qualification- 55 Marks

Experience- 30 Marks

Personality/Intelligence- 15 Marks

How to Apply for Railway JTA Recruitment 2023

Eligible and interested candidates can send their application to ‘Secretary to Principal Chief Personnel Officer & Senior Personnel Officer (Engineering), office of Principal Chief Personnel Officer, 4th Floor, Personnel Department, Rail Nilayam, South Central Railway, Secunderabad, Pin -500025’

Application Fee:

SC/ST/OBC/Women/Minorities/ EWS - Rs.250/-

Other Candidates - Rs.500/-