Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22: Apply for 67 Assistant Grade and Others @districts.ecourts.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification: Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Raipur has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 67 Posts including Assistant Grade-3, Stenographer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 January 2022.
In a bid to apply for Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Graduate/ DCA/5th/8th Pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Candidates willing to apply for Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.
Notification Details for Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22:
Number-2546
Important Date for Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 January 2022
Vacancy Details for Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification:
Stenographer English-02
Stenographer Hindi-10
Assistant Grade 3-50
Peop-05
Eligibility Criteria for Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification:
Educational Qualification
Stenographer English-Graduate with minimum 45 % marks for Undeserved and 40 % for reserved. Candidates should have qualify the shorthand and other required qualification including Diploma in Computer Application (DCA).
Stenographer Hindi-Graduate with minimum 45 % marks for Undeserved and 40 % for reserved. Candidates should have qualify the shorthand and other required qualification including Diploma in Computer Application (DCA).
Assistant Grade 3-Graduate with minimum 45 % marks for Undeserved and 40 % for reserved. Candidates should have certificate for the Diploma in Computer Application (DCA) and knowledge of Internet and MS Word.
Peon- Minimum 5th Pass, Maximum 8th Pass.
Candidates are advised to check the short notification for details of the educational qualification for the posts.
Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification: PDF
You May Read Also
OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021-22: Notification ut for 335 Post Graduate Teacher Post at opsc.gov.in
TMC Recruitment 2021-22: Notification Out for 175 Nurse Post @tmc.gov.in
Government Jobs 2021-22 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs
Government Jobs Exams Dates 2021-22 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates
How to Apply for Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format on or before 31 January 2022.