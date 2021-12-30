Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22: Apply for 67 Assistant Grade and Others @districts.ecourts.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Raipur District Court has invited online application for the 67 Assistant Grade, Stenographer on its official website. Check Raipur District Court recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Dec 30, 2021 09:59 IST
Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22
Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22

Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification: Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Raipur has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 67 Posts including Assistant Grade-3, Stenographer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 January 2022.

In a bid to apply for Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Graduate/ DCA/5th/8th Pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

Candidates willing to apply for Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22:
Number-2546
Important Date for Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 January 2022

Vacancy Details for Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification:
Stenographer English-02
Stenographer Hindi-10
Assistant Grade 3-50
Peop-05
Eligibility Criteria for Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification:
Educational Qualification
Stenographer English-Graduate with  minimum 45 % marks for Undeserved and 40 % for reserved. Candidates should have qualify the shorthand and other required qualification including Diploma in Computer Application (DCA).

Stenographer Hindi-Graduate with  minimum 45 % marks for Undeserved and 40 % for reserved. Candidates should have qualify the shorthand and other required qualification including Diploma in Computer Application (DCA).

Assistant Grade 3-Graduate with  minimum 45 % marks for Undeserved and 40 % for reserved. Candidates should have certificate for the Diploma in Computer Application (DCA) and knowledge of Internet and MS Word. 

Peon- Minimum 5th Pass, Maximum 8th Pass. 
Candidates are advised to check the short notification for details of the educational qualification for the posts. 

Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification: PDF

 How to Apply for Raipur District Court Recruitment 2021-22 Jobs Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can  apply for these posts in prescribed format on or before 31 January 2022. 

