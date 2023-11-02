RBSE 10th Date Sheet 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exam Schedule

RBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2024 is expected to release soon. Check here the updates from Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE).

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Exam Schedule 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is one of the state education boards of India. It is also called the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer. RBSE releases the Class 10 date sheet on its official portal, primarily in January. Thus, experts are expecting the release of the RBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024 in January 2024. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 date sheet will be published on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RBSE Class 10 exam schedule 2024 will comprise exam dates, important instructions, a paper code, exam timings, and many other important details. Sources are expecting the commencement of the 2023–24 RBSE Class 10th exams in March 2024. The exam will start around 8:30 AM, and the duration will vary according to the type of paper. Read this complete post to learn other details regarding the RBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2024.

RBSE Class 10 Exam Time Table 2024 - Overview

Board Name Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Or Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Class 10th (Matriculation) Stream All subjects under RBSE board in class 10th Academic Year 2023-2024 Official Website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in RBSE Date sheet release date January 2023 (Expected) RBSE board exam 2023 start date March 2023 (Expected) RBSE Board exam 2023 end date April 2023 (Expected) RBSE Board Exam 2023 start time 8.30 AM RBSE Board Exam 2023 end time 11.45 AM

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2024

Students do not have to worry about the date sheet; it will be released on time by the Rajasthan Board. There has been no notification regarding the release of Class 10 RBSE Date Sheet 2024. As the board releases the date sheet, the same will be updated in this article.

There are high chances that this time’s RBSE Class 10 date sheet might match with last year’s Class 10 date sheet. A few changes might be introduced in the arrangement of the subjects and the dates. Check the RBSE Class 10 date sheet for 2023 below:

March 2024 English March 2024 Hindi March 2024 Social Science March 2024 Science April 2024 Maths April 2024 Third language - Sanskrit, Urdu, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi, Sanskrit (1st question paper) April 2024 Automotive/ Beauty and wellness/ Health care/ Information Technology and Services dedicated to Information Technology ITES/ Retail/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Personal Security/ Fashion Designing/ Electronics and Hardware/ Agriculture/ Plumber/ Telecom/ Banking Financial service and Insurance/ Construction/ Food processing/ Sanskrit (2nd question paper)

Steps to download the 10th Class RBSE Exam Time Table 2024

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the home page

Click on the link to directly go to the RBSE Class 10th date sheet

Or click on the 2023 board exam page.

Visit the link given to check Rajasthan Board Date sheet for 2023.

Download the exam time table in PDF or word.

Details given in Rajasthan Board 10th Time Table 2024

Rajasthan Board class 10th time table 2024 will have some basic and important information that all candidates who are appearing in the board exam must know.

Name of the Examination

Day and Date of the Examination

Name of the Board

Name of the subject

Starting time of the examination

Ending time of the examination

Important Instructions

Also Read:

RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24

RBSE Class 10th Time Table 2023

NCERT Books for Class 10 All Subjects PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 (2023-2024) All Subjects & Chapters