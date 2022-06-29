Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Download @police.rajasthan.gov.in: Re Exam on 2 July

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022 Link is available on police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit card through the link given below.

Updated: Jun 29, 2022 18:04 IST
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Police has issued the admit card to the candidates who are appearing in re-exam which is scheduled to be held on 02 July 2022 for the post of Constable. These candidates can download Rajasthan Police Admit Card from the official website i.e. police.rajasthan.gov.in. They also have the option to download Rajasthan Police Re-Exam Admit Card through the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card Link provided below:

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card Download Link

How to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan Police i.e. police.rajasthan.gov.in and then click on the link given on the website i.e. ‘Click Here To Get Your Admit Card Of Re-Exam Of Rajasthan Constable Recruitment 2021(Re-Exam of 14-May-2022,Second Shift)'

Step 2: Now, visit the link 'Get Admit Card'

Step 3: It will redirect you to the login page where you are required to provide your application number, date of birth and the text

Step 4: Download Raj Police Constable Admit Card

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern 2022

Subject

Total Marks

No of Questions

Time

Reasoning and Basic Knowledge of Computers

60

60

2 hours

General Knowledge & Science & Technology and Current Affairs

35

35

Knowledge about crimes against women & children legal provisions/rules relating to it

10

10

Rajasthan General Knowledge

45

45

The candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for Physical Exam.

The official website reads, “दिनांक 2 - जुलाई -2022 को आयोजित कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में परीक्षा केंद्रों में प्रवेश का समय प्रातः 6 बजे से प्रातः 7 बजे तक है l अभ्यर्थी को निर्धारित समय प्रातः 7 बजे के उपरांत परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं होगी l"

Initially, Rajasthan Police Constable Exam was supposed to be held on 14 May 2022 in the second shift. The exam got postponed and will now be conducted on 02 July 2022.

 

 

 

