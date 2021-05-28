Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021 OUT @police.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Constable 2019 Revised Result Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021: Rajasthan Police has recently released the final result of constable posts on its website. All those candidates who appeared in the Rajasthan Police Constable 2021 Exam for 5000 vacancies can download the result through the official website of Rajasthan Police. i.e. police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board had conducted the Physical Efficiency/Evaluation Test (PET/PST) from 07 April 2021 to 12 April 2021 at Rajasthan Police Academy, Panipech Nehru for the candidates who qualified in the written examination. The list of selected candidates was released on 20 April 2021.

As per the notice, the board had declared Gender wise and category wise result under the sports quota on 20 April 2021. In compliance with the instructions given by the Police Headquarters Rajasthan, Jaipur, class-wise and gender-wise posts were reserved for the candidates selected in the sports quota.The list of selected candidates in the sports quota was received by Police Headquarters Rajasthan, Jaipur against advertisement no. 720 dated 07.05.2021.

Now, the board has finally uploaded the list of selected candidates from the previous preference lists. Candidates can now download the result by following the easy steps given below.

The list of selected candidates in the sports quota has also been uploaded to the official website. The result of all the candidates finally selected in the recruitment year 2019 can be downloaded through the official website of Rajasthan Police.

All those candidates who have not gone through original document verification and health test will soon receive an intimation regarding this separately. The board has now uploaded the list of the selected candidates whose health examination and verification of the original documents have been submitted.

How to download Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police.i.e.police.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on Constable Recruitment 2019 - Revise Result of Police Commissionrate Jaipur flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. A PDF will be opened. Read all instructions and save the PDF for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Revised Result 2019-21

Official Website