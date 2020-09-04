Rajasthan Police Exam Date 2020: Constable Recruitment Exam to be held in November @ 5438 Posts, Check Details

Rajasthan Police Exam Date 2020: The much awaited exam dates for the Rajasthan Police Constables Recruitment has been announced and the exam is to be tentatively conducted in the month of November 2020. However, official notice is still awaited in this regard but as per the information available from various sources, the Rajasthan Police Exam Date 2020 is most likely to be conducted on 6, 7 and 8 November 2020.

It is noted that Home Guard Department, Rajasthan has notified for the total of 5438 constables posts earlier. Rajasthan Police has published the employment notification for the recruitment of Constable General & Constable (Driver) Posts in various departments including Districts/Unit/Battalion. . A total of 5438 vacancies were notified and Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application was started on 23 December 2019. Rajasthan Police application was ended 10 February 2020.

A number of candidates have applied for these posts and were eagerly waiting for the Dates of the Exam for the Constables Recruitment. According to reports, more than 17.50 lakh candidates had applied for this major recruitment drive launched in the state.

Needless to say, to conduct the exam is the biggest challenge for the department due to the on-going pandemic situation across the country. As more than 17.50 lakh candidates had applied for this recruitment drive and so it is not so easy for the government to conduct the exam during the lockdown situation.

However after the declaration of the Rajasthan Police Exam Date 2020 by the concerned department, not it is expected that all the wait for the candidates applied will be over.