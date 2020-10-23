Rajasthan Police SI DV Schedule 2016-20 for Sub Inspector Posts Released @police.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

Rajasthan Police SI DV Schedule 2016-20: Rajasthan Police has released the Document Verification schedule for the Sub Inspector Combined Exam 2016 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification round for the SI Posts can check their details Document Verification schedule available on the official website of Rajasthan Police-police.rajasthan.gov.in

As per the notice issued by Rajasthan Police, the Document Verification for the Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector Combined Exam 2016 will be conducted from 26 to 30 October 2020.

All such candidates who have qualified in the Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector Combined Exam 2016 Written Exam/PET and Interview round will have to appear for the Document Verification round to be conducted as per schedule. Candidates can check their Roll Number and Reporting Time with date as mentioned in the Schedule.

Candidates will have to submit their all the essential documents to the address as mentioned in the short notification. Candidates can check the details of the Document Verification Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Rajasthan Police SI DV Schedule 2016-20 for Sub Inspector Posts





Direct Link for Rajasthan Police SI DV Schedule 2016-20 for Sub Inspector Post-Notification





How to Download: Rajasthan Police SI DV Schedule 2016-20 for Sub Inspector Posts

Visit on the official website of Rajasthan Police www.police.rajasthan.gov.in/

Click on the link Rajasthan Police SI DV Schedule 2016-20 on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the Notification/DV Schedule/Attestation Form in a separate window.

You are advised to download and save the same for your future reference.

It is noted that Rajasthan Police had released the job notification for the Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector Combined Exam 2016 for which Written Exam/PET and Interview round were conducted earlier.