Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2020 for Jr Executive (Trainee) Posts

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2020: Rajkot Municipal Corporation has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Executive (Trainee) Posts in Halvad and Nagpur locations on fixed term contract basis with monthly fixed stipend. Online Applications are invited for Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Jr Executive Posts. Eligible candidates can apply through official website from 14 January to 23 January 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 14 January to 23 January 2020

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Jr Executive Vacancy Details

Junior Executive (Trainee) – Halvad

Junior Executive (Trainee) - Nagpur

Eligibility Criteria for Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Jr Executive Posts

First Class Graduate (Except Arts) OR Any Post Graduate (Except Arts)

2 years experience in any Co-Operative bank or any financial institute is preferable. Candidate Should be well versed with Computer knowledge

Age Limit:

30 Years

How to Apply for Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Jr Executive Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post at Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank 's website from 14 January to 23 January 2020.

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Jr Executive Recruitment Notification and Online Application